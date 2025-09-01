Savannah Bananas Announce Dates and Opponents For 2025 All-Star Games
The Savannah Bananas have been entertaining fans all season long. They have played in front of sold out crowds and thousands more streaming the games on Youtube and other channels like ESPN. They have played against the Party Animals, Firefighters, and Texas Tailgaters and each team is full of very talented Banana Ball players. It is going to be really exciting to see the best Banana Ball players play on the same All-Star team!
Last year, the Banana Ball All-Stars (players from the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals and Firefighters) took on the Clemson Baseball Team on November 7, 2024. The game was played at Doug Kingsmore Stadium which is Clemson's baseball stadium. The Banana Ball All-Stars won the game.
The game was exciting because it forced college baseball players to play a different variant of the sport they have dedicated their lives playing. They had to play Banana Ball with all of its quirks and rule differences! It also was a great opportunity to grow the sport and introduce it to a brand new audience. That ended up paying off when the Savannah Bananas played the Party Animals in a sold out Clemson Football Stadium this year!
This year, the Banana Ball All-Stars will have a rematch with the Clemson baseball team on October 23 at Doug Kinsmore Stadium. In addition to that game, the all-star team will also play Auburn's baseball team! That game will be on October 25 at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama. It is going to be so fun to watch a new baseball team be introduced to the fun of Banana Ball!
Fan voting for the All-Star roster will begin tomorrow, September 2! So make sure to follow Banana Ball on social platforms to get more information and make sure to vote for your favorite players!
But before the All-Star game there will be the first ever Banana Ball Tour Championship! The race to be the top seed in that tournament is heating up. If you want to learn more about that before you vote for your favorite Banana Ball players then check out the latest episode of the Banana Breakdown Podcast!