Savannah Bananas Complete Weekend Sweep of Texas Tailgaters in Pittsburgh
It was another incredible night of Banana Ball in the Steel City. Although the game itself wasn't quite as close, the atmosphere was electric and Banana Ball always entertains! Let's get into the game!
Freddy Sanchez and Jack Wilson, who were former Pittsburgh Pirates, had at-bats for the Savannah Bananas tonight in the game. Sadly, neither of them got a hit but it was an exciting moment for all the fans at PNC Park to see them there! One of the best things about Banana Ball is that each game is a celebration of the local team that is hosting the game. Fans love it!
The Savannah Bananas defense was on fire tonight. Not only did they not give up a point (meaning they did not lose an inning) but they also did not give up a single run! However, while their defense was outstanding, the Texas Tailgaters had the best defensive play of the night. The Tailgaters had a double trick play double play that left everyone in awe! Just look at how cool this play was!
Another incredible moment from the game was when Travie McCoy, who is the front man of the band Gym Class Heroes, performed with the Savannah Bananas. A new fan-favorite tradition has been the Bananas performing with talented music acts. Just recently they performed with the All-American Rejects. The performance in this game was just as awesome! Check it out!
Even though the Savannah Bananas had control of this game from the beginning until the end, the ending was still really exciting and suspensful. Because of the way Banana Ball works there was still a chance for the Tailgaters to make things interesting. You score a point in Banana Ball by winning the inning, but in the 9th inning all runs count as points. So even though the Savannah Bananas had total control, they had only won two innings and so they were only up 2-0. With two outs in the top of the 9th, Brett Carson was able to get a base hit and that brought the potential tying run up the plate. The Tailgaters still had a chance! However, Marcos Castillo grounded out to Ryan Cox and the game was over!
The Bananas have their sights set on the #1 seed in the tour championship and with the win tonight put themselves closer to that goal. The Party Animals are still in the lead but the race is getting tighter. If you want to hear more about the upcoming tour championship check out the latest episode of the Banana Breakdown Podcast!