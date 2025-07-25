Savannah Bananas Go Bananas on Good Morning America, Turning Baseball Into a Dance-Fueled Spectacle
NEW YORK — Dressed in his signature yellow tuxedo and flanked by dancing, flipping, bat-twirling players, Cole’s message was clear: baseball doesn’t have to be boring.
“If we’re not showing fans something they’ve never seen before, we’re not doing our job,” said Cole, who founded Banana Ball with one mission put fans first and reimagine America’s pastime with a heavy dose of fun.
Appearing alongside players Dalton Mauldin, Maceo Harrison, and Ryan Cox, the Bananas performed tricks, shared laughs, and even taught the GMA anchors a few moves. Their appearance was a perfect microcosm of what the team has become: part Harlem Globetrotters, part Cirque du Soleil, all heart and all hustle.
From mid-game dance breaks and bat tricks to players on stilts and choreographed flips in the outfield, Banana Ball is baseball like you’ve never seen it. The biggest twist? If a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.
Banana Ball has exploded in popularity in recent years, selling out stadiums across the country and drawing crowds that often outnumber those at minor league games. Cole attributes the rise to a focus on constant innovation and a little bit of failure.
“We’ve had horse-head races, a living piñata, and not all of it works,” Cole said. “But that’s the beauty of it. This is live entertainment. We’re trying to be the greatest show in sports.”
One of the team’s stars, Maceo Harrison, choreographs many of the Bananas’ most viral moments. A trained dancer, Harrison keeps routines fresh using the "KISS" method Keep It Simple, Silly while still flipping over teammates and bringing hip-hop energy to the diamond.
The team’s casting process is just as unconventional. Hopefuls send in audition tapes featuring not only their swing or fastball, but also dance moves, trick plays, and raw charisma. Cole said more than 1,000 players apply each year, including former MLB draft picks and minor league standouts.
The end goal? To entertain, to inspire, and to flip baseball culture on its head literally.