Savannah Bananas Introduce New Fans First Ticket Marketplace
There has been a problem with ticket scammers for a while now. Families would show up to Banana Ball games thinking that they had legitimate tickets only to find out that they were sold fake ones. This is devestating for families! But Jesse Cole and Jared Orton have announced a solution to this issue!
Starting in February there will be a verified Fans First Ticket Market Place. This will prevent scamming from occurring. The only people that will be able to sell on this marketplace are verified people that have real Banana Ball tickets. These tickets will then be able to be sold at the official Banana Ball price. No mark ups, no fees, and no ticket scalping. The purpose of this is to get the tickets from fans who are not able to attend the game into the hands of fans that are able to attend the game and to prevent people from being ripped off by ticket scalpers raising the price, or from people selling fake tickets.
This is a revolutionary marketplace. Over and over again I have heard people complain about the price of tickets to go to a Savannah Bananas game. I have had to politely correct them that those are all secondary market prices and that if you get into the ticket lottery, tickets are actually affordable. This market place will prevent those huge markups from happening.
Every live event, whether that is a sporting event, a concert, or anything else, ends up having tickets sold on the secondary market. Most of those events partner with verified ticket sellers for the secondary market, but that doesn't necessarily prevent huge markups or fraud. This new market place will prevent fraud from happening and protect families that just want to spend time together watching Banana Ball.
They are still working out all the details, but before the season starts in February this new market place should be up and running. I am very excited to see how it helps people attend the Greatest Show in Sports!
