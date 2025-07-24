Savannah Bananas Light Up St. Louis, Enlist 3 Cardinals Legends in Wild Weekend Series
ST. LOUIS — The Savannah Bananas brought their signature chaos, charm, and curveballs to Busch Stadium and three St. Louis Cardinals legends helped them steal the show.
In their first ever stop in St. Louis, the Bananas packed the stands with more than 44,000 fans over two nights and delivered a baseball spectacle unlike anything the Gateway City has seen. But the real surprise? Three of the most beloved pitchers in Cardinals history Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Jason Isringhausen took the mound in Banana yellow.
Wainwright kicked things off Friday with a quick flyout to end the inning, earning a standing ovation as he tipped his cap to a roaring crowd. On Saturday, Lynn followed suit with his own one batter outing, before Isringhausen stepped in and delivered a one-pitch, one-out cameo that brought the house down.
Known for their fan-first philosophy and viral flair, the Bananas have made a habit of mixing baseball with showmanship choreographed dances, on-field stunts, and even rules that let fans catch foul balls for outs. The Cardinals trio fit right in, donning their old jersey numbers and soaking up the electric energy as the Bananas swept their exhibition series against the Party Animals.
With a combined 296 wins, 221 saves, and over 3,600 strikeouts between them, the three former Redbirds added another unforgettable chapter to their careers this time with a little more flair and a lot more fun.
For Wainwright, Lynn, and Isringhausen, it was a brief return to the mound. For St. Louis fans, it was a night of baseball magic Banana-style.