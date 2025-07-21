Savannah Bananas Make Parody of Coldplay Kiss Cam
By now, millions of people saw Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's Head of HR Kristin Cabot get caught having an affair on the jumbrotron during the Kiss Cam at the Coldplay concert. Both Byryon and Cabot are/were both married (not to each other) and Byron has since resigned from his position. What people may not have seen (yet) is the Savannah Bananas making a parody of that viral moment.
During the Bananas game in St. Louis against the Party Animals, the Bananas showed fans and some players hugging on the jumbotron. With a Coldplay song playing in the background and lead singer Chris Martin's voice dubbed over the video, the Party Animals mascot and a woman reenacted the now infamous scene of quickly turning and hiding from the camera just as Cabot and Byron did in the original video.
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole applauded his staff for taking a viral moment and incorporating it into the game so quickly. In a post on LinkedIn, Cole wrote "This was not in the script yesterday morning before the game... but based on the "Coldplay Moment" getting the world's attention we thought why don't we add it in the show for fun. The team got together immediately in the morning and thought could we do it in a silly way, that wouldn't hopefully offend anyone."
The fact that it wasn't in their original script shows the ninja-like quickness of how the Savannah Bananas operate. Cole credited the team's ability to move quickly and compared them to a speed boat instead of a cargo ship "The key with all our creative has been to be like a speed boat and not a cargo ship. Be able to work fast, create fast and make things happen. We can pivot and move things around if we feel it can be great for our fans."
Cole ended his post with some sage advice "The faster you test things, the faster you learn."