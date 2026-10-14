Savannah Bananas Offseason Guide: The October 15 Reveal, 2027 Tickets and What Comes Next.

As Jared Orton, Savannah Bananas president, says, “Make baseball fun. Make it about people. Make it about the fans,” and I guess that includes the Banana Ball offseason as well.

For Savannah Bananas fans, the stretch from October through January offers plenty to follow even without a regular stream of games. The first major date is already on the calendar: Thursday, October 15, 2026, when the City Selection Show will reveal destinations for the 2027 season.

This guide is where we’ll keep track of the announcements, ticket information and practical details that actually help you plan. A city announcement is exciting. Knowing what to do after your city gets called is useful.

Announcement details and ticket instructions may change.

October 15: When will the 2027 Banana Ball schedule be announced?

The 2027 City Selection Show is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia.

The Savannah Bananas’ official stadium page lists the following local times:

October 15 event detail Time or location Location Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah Plaza opens 4:30 p.m. Eastern Gates open 5 p.m. Eastern Show starts 6 p.m. Eastern

The organization describes the evening as a reveal of where teams will play in 2027, with entertainment and surprises included. Check the official Grayson Stadium event information before attending.

Jesse Cole has also announced that the full 2027 tour schedule and additional Banana Ball news will be shared through coverage on the Banana Ball YouTube channel and ESPN2. The stadium’s posted show time should not be assumed to be the television broadcast start time; check the broadcast listing separately.

My suggestion: have your calendar nearby.

Also, pay attention to more than the name of the city. Write down the venue, dates and teams involved. Those details determine whether you’re looking at the trip you had in mind.

Check which teams are playing before you tell the kids

This sounds obvious. It’s worth saying anyway.

A Banana Ball event does not automatically mean the Savannah Bananas are playing.

The 2026 league includes the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns. The broader schedule gives fans opportunities to see different matchups.

If your family specifically wants to see the Bananas, check the matchup. If your child has become a Party Animals fan, that changes the search. If you simply want a night of Banana Ball, you may have more options.

I’d make a short list after the reveal:

The closest game featuring the team you want to see.

A second date or nearby city that could work.

One destination you’d enjoy visiting even beyond the game.

You don’t need a spreadsheet with 47 tabs. You do need to know whether the event you’re excited about features the team you’re hoping to watch.

How should fans prepare for 2027 Savannah Bananas tickets?

Start with the official Banana Ball ticket page.

As of this guide’s October 9 check, that page directs fans to an interest list for future lottery alerts. It also links to the Fans First Tickets account system and the official help center. Signing up for alerts is not the same as securing tickets.

Once the 2027 instructions are released, check the details for that season. Don’t rely on a screenshot explaining how someone bought tickets last year.

Here’s what I would get ready now:

Use an email address you actually check. An important message won’t do much good sitting in an account you abandoned three phones ago.

Make sure you can access your ticket account. Sorting out a forgotten password is easier when you aren’t trying to complete a purchase.

Decide how many people are realistically going. There’s a difference between “we should all go” in a group text and six people agreeing to the dates and cost.

Read the actual purchase instructions when they arrive. Deadlines, limits and available options deserve more attention than a social post summarizing them.

And please don’t tell a child you have tickets when what you have is an email confirming you joined a list. Those are very different conversations. This is a funny and sad comment all at the same time.

What about the K Club?

The K Club has its own membership process.

The official K Club page directs prospective members to the 2028 K Club interest list. Memberships are offered by invitation. Joining that interest list should not be treated as confirmation of membership.

If you’re considering it, read the current benefits, cost and purchase conditions before deciding. Think about how often you would realistically attend and where you’re willing to travel.

I’m all for getting excited. I’m also in favor of understanding what you’re buying.

Will Banana Ball add teams or change things for 2027?

That’s one of the questions worth following.

It’s also where I want to keep a clear line between something announced and something we’d enjoy seeing.

Cole’s description of October 15 includes additional Banana Ball news alongside the schedule. That does not, by itself, confirm a new team, an international trip, a rule change or a particular celebrity appearance.

I’ve already had some fun writing about my completely imaginary 2027 Banana Ball schedule. That was a chance to dream a little. It was not a leaked itinerary.

For this guide, the questions are more practical:

Which cities are confirmed? Which teams are going? Have ticket instructions changed? Are there new players, coaches or cast members? Has the league announced any changes to how the games work?

A rumored stop can be fun to discuss. It isn’t enough information to buy a plane ticket.

What happens behind the scenes during the offseason?

This is the part I want to learn more about.

Fans see a finished performance. I’m interested in the decisions that happen before anybody walks onto the field.

How does a player decide which trick play is worth practicing? What happens to an entertainment idea that gets a laugh in a meeting but falls flat in rehearsal? How do new people learn to contribute to a show while still doing their baseball jobs?

Those are reporting questions I want to pursue, rather than pretend I already know everybody’s winter routine.

There is visible preparation underway. Banana Ball’s published 2027 internship program lists January 12 as the earliest possible start date and October 31 as its end date. The actual start date will be finalized during the interview process. Roles include entertainment preparation and tour travel and accommodations. That gives fans a glimpse of the work involved in getting a traveling operation ready. It does not establish an opening-game date.

The league also maintains a prospective-player application page, which says workouts are invitation-only. An application is an opportunity to be considered, not a roster announcement.

I’d like our offseason coverage to introduce readers to more of those people and explain what they’re working toward. There’s room for a good story before someone becomes a familiar face.

Planning a Banana Ball trip? Start with the whole weekend.

Once the schedule is official, it’s tempting to book everything immediately.

I get it. You see a city you love, picture the ballpark and start wondering where to stay.

But a confirmed game date does not mean you have admission. Before committing money, understand the ticket situation and the cancellation terms on anything you reserve.

For a Savannah trip, I would compare hotels by how they fit the entire visit: the ballpark, meals, sightseeing and getting around. The closest available room isn’t automatically the best choice for your family.

For a road game, check the actual stadium address. A listing described as being in a major city may still leave you with a substantial drive from the hotel you picked.

A few questions can save some aggravation:

Is the hotel reservation refundable, and until when?

What will parking or transportation cost?

Are you allowing time for pregame activities once those are announced?

Would the trip still work if you don’t get tickets?

Does everyone going understand the plan and budget?

I want to keep building the kind of guides that help with those decisions. A family shouldn’t need to piece together its entire weekend from a dozen comment threads.

Your October-through-January offseason checklist

This is a suggested planning calendar, not an announced league timetable. Official deadlines always take priority.

Month October 2026 Follow the October 15 reveal, identify your preferred matchups and check the new ticket instructions. November 2026 Follow any announced deadlines, compare realistic trip options and watch for confirmed team and personnel news. December 2026 Revisit your budget and reservations. If you’re giving a Banana Ball experience as a gift, be clear about whether tickets are actually secured. January 2027 Check the official schedule again, review any purchase opportunities and start refining plans around confirmed events.

Don’t assume that something important will wait until the month you planned to handle it. If an official deadline arrives in October, a January reminder won’t help.

The offseason questions fans keep asking

Where can I find the official 2027 Banana Ball schedule?

Use the official Banana Ball schedule page and the October 15 City Selection Show announcements. Check the matchup as well as the city and date.

Where can I watch the October 15 announcement?

Cole has announced coverage on the Banana Ball YouTube channel and ESPN2. Confirm the broadcast start time separately from Grayson Stadium’s event schedule.

Does joining an interest list guarantee tickets?

No. The ticket page describes its interest-list signup as a way to receive future lottery alerts. Follow the separate entry and purchasing instructions when released.

Does the offseason end in January?

This guide covers October through January as a planning and news-following period. The first confirmed 2027 game date should come from the official schedule; this article does not assume a particular opening day.

What I want to know by the time the next season starts

Yes, I want to know where the Bananas are going. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t going to look for a convenient trip first.

But I also want to understand what the people involved learned from this season. What would they keep? What would they change? What do fans keep asking for?

Those answers can make the months between games interesting.

We’ll use this page to keep the important dates and practical information together, with links to deeper stories as we publish them. Come back after October 15 for the first big update.

And if there’s an offseason question you want answered, send it our way. Especially the one you’ve asked three different people and still can’t get a straight answer to.

See additional Savannah Bananas On SI content!

How the Savannah Bananas Ticket Lottery Actually Works

Who Is Jared Orton? Meet the Savannah Bananas President

I Dreamed the Savannah Bananas’ 2027 Schedule—Then Things Got Completely Out of Control