Savannah Bananas Rookie Bryce Grizzaffi was born and bred in the Bayou
Former Lamar University catcher Bryce Grizzaffi will get the baseball thrill of a lifetime when he returns to his home state of Louisiana this weekend. As a standout star in the stat, he will be coming to New Orleans, this time wearing a Savannah Bananas jersey. He and his squad will face The Party Animals on Saturday and Sunday in the Birthplace of Jazz --- just 70 miles from where the youngster was raised.
Before signing with Savannah, Grizzaffi played four years at Lamar after a prep career as a standout, three-sport athlete. In 2023, he posted a .233 batting average with 11 runs scored and four RBIs. However, his body of work at Lamar was enough to get him consideration for the Major League Baseball Draft. Unfortunately, he never received that call. But he did get one from the Bananas.
“It was a dream that I never knew I had that came true,” Grizzaffi said, according to a recent story by the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Baseball in the Home of Mardi Gras
Let's face it: There aren't many cities that know how to throw a sensational shindig like The Big Easy, and there's no team in baseball that knows how to have a good time like the Savannah Bananas. So there couldn't be a better celebration of the sport than we'll see in NOLA this weekend, especially when facing a team called The Party Animals. So, fans from every port and parish are already fired up for this Bayou bash.
The two-game set will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 6 PM and on Sunday, March 15, at 3 PM at the Caesars Superdome. The official lottery for purchasing tickets is currently closed, but they may become available through resellers or the Savannah Bananas website.
For those who are unable to attend the weekend's contests, every Savannah Bananas game is livestreamed on the team's YouTube channel. For newer fans who want to learn more about the team and Banana Ball, past games, moments, special features, and interviews are archived on the channel, as well.