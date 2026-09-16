Savannah Bananas' Sam Bauman Explains What Fans Never See Behind Banana Ball

To most Savannah Bananas fans, Sam Bauman is a familiar face on the sidelines.

He's interviewing players, helping tell stories during broadcasts and making sure media members have access to the people and moments that make Banana Ball unique.

What many fans don't realize is that his job description is only part of what he actually does.

“A little bit of everything,” Bauman said with a smile.

After spending a decade working in local television news, Bauman joined the Savannah Bananas with a different perspective on how media relationships should work.

“I got to see how the media could be treated—the good and the bad,” he said. “I tried to bring that over here and help the media get in, get the interviews they want and the content they want to help get our story out there.”

Along with coordinating media access, Bauman serves as a sideline reporter and content creator, helping share the stories behind the players and the game.

The secret behind Banana Ball's success

When asked what surprises people most about working inside the Banana Ball organization, Bauman didn't mention sold-out stadiums or viral videos.

Instead, he talked about culture.

“The different hats that so many people in our front office wear,” he said.

“You come in here and you have a job, but there are responsibilities outside of that. Are you willing to pick up and do what it takes to help the person around you be a good co-worker and a good friend?”

It's a philosophy that extends throughout the organization.

Bauman recalled one of his earliest memories after joining the Bananas.

“I saw Jared Orton, our team president, cleaning up and mopping the floor at Grayson Stadium,” he said.

“Our team president.”

For Bauman, that moment captured the organization's culture better than any mission statement.

“You do your job, but you're also expected to step up and do things that aren't on your résumé.”

A dream job

Asked whether there was another role within Banana Ball he'd love to try someday, Bauman didn't hesitate.

“My job,” he answered with a laugh.

It's a response that reflects someone who genuinely enjoys helping tell the story of one of the fastest-growing sports properties in America.

His background in television journalism has given him the tools to communicate stories.

Banana Ball has given him stories worth telling.

More than a show

As the interview wrapped up, I shared something I'd witnessed over the previous few days covering Banana Ball.

“I think you guys create so much joy,” I told him. “So many people are impacted so positively by what you do.”

Bauman quickly redirected the praise.

“I'd love to take credit,” he said with a grin. “I'm riding the Yellow Tux's coattails.”

By the way, he was referring to the yellow-tux-clad founder Jesse Cole.

The humility wasn't surprising.

After spending time around the Banana Ball organization, one thing becomes clear:

Very few people are interested in individual recognition.

They're focused on creating unforgettable experiences for fans—and helping one another do it.

That may be one of the biggest reasons Banana Ball continues to grow far beyond the baseball diamond.

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