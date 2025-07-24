Savannah Bananas On SI

Savannah Bananas Sell Out Busch Stadium with 44,000 Fans in Viral Baseball Frenzy

A sold-out crowd of 44,000 roared as the Savannah Bananas brought their wild, showstopping brand of baseball to Busch Stadium for the first time.

ST. LOUIS — In what can only be described as a baseball spectacle, the Savannah Bananas brought their viral brand of entertainment to Busch Stadium for the first time and packed the house with a jaw-dropping 44,000 fans over two nights.

Dubbed “The Beatles of Baseball,” the Bananas are midway through their 2025 World Tour, and St. Louis has already earned a spot as one of the team’s most electric stops. Fans clapped, danced, and cheered through every inning of Banana Ball, a zany, fast-paced twist on America’s pastime with every game capped at two hours, no bunting allowed, and foul balls caught by fans counting as outs.

The energy inside Busch Stadium was electric. Players busted out synchronized dances between pitches. Coaches wore kilts. With more than 3.6 million people on the waitlist to attend a game, demand for the Bananas is red hot. And fans say it’s more than just a show it's the future of the sport.

The team is set to hit 17 Major League stadiums and four football arenas on this year’s tour and they’ve sold out every one.

Next up is Philadelphia. But if St. Louis fans get their wish, Banana Ball will be back at Busch next season and likely bigger than ever.

