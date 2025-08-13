Savannah Bananas Shatter Banana Ball Records Before MLB-Sized Crowd at Coors Field
DENVER — By the time the dust settled, the Bananas had scored an unprecedented 31 runs, setting a new all-time mark for the fast-paced, fan-first version of baseball that’s been taking the country by storm.
The scene was electric. From the moment fans streamed through the gates in yellow gear and banana-themed outfits, it was clear this was no ordinary night at the ballpark. ESPN and SportsCenter cameras rolled as the Bananas delivered their signature brand of baseball meets circus choreographed player entrances, dance breaks between innings, and a steady stream of crowd interaction that kept the stadium buzzing.
The game itself was pure chaos in the best way. Banana Ball’s rules reward energy, hustle and fan engagement, but the Bananas found themselves grinding through a few rough patches. They surrendered more “Ball Four Sprints” than they’d like walks that allow runners to advance until every fielder touches the ball and even committed a handful of uncharacteristic defensive errors. Still, their relentless offense never let up, producing run after run until the scoreboard became a jaw-dropping piece of history.
For team owner Jesse Cole, the record night was a dream come true.
“Getting to share our game with thousands of fans live and millions on ESPN and SportsCenter is something I could have never imagined,” Cole said. “We’re never going to stop dreaming for our game of Banana Ball and working hard to make it the best experience for our fans.”
Banana Ball, which replaces traditional baseball’s slow stretches with a whirlwind of quirky rules and nonstop action, has been steadily building a national following since the Bananas hit the road in 2022. But Friday night in Denver marked a milestone proof that the blend of athleticism, showmanship, and fan connection can fill a Major League stadium and rewrite the record books.
As fans danced in the aisles and players posed for photos after the final out, one thing was clear: Banana Nation had just witnessed a game for the ages. And for the Bananas, 50,000 fans and 31 runs might only be the beginning.