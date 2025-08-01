Savannah Bananas On SI

Savannah Bananas Sign Trailblazer Kelsie Whitmore, First Woman to Start in Atlantic League

The Savannah Bananas just got a whole lot more electric. Kelsie Whitmore, a history-making pitcher and outfielder, has officially joined the Bananas' roster and will be suiting up with the team through September.

Jul 22, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; United States starting pitcher Kelsie Whitmore (14) delivers a pitch in the first inning against Cuba during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Ajax Pan Am Ballpark. USA beat Cuba 11-0. / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Whitmore isn’t just any signing, she's a force in the world of baseball. A former member of the U.S. Women’s National Baseball Team from 2014 to 2019, Whitmore has blazed a trail through professional baseball, making headlines with every stop.

She’s played for the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League, where she became the first woman to start in a league game, and most recently took the field with the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League. Her résumé also includes time with the Sonoma Stompers and a standout college softball career at Cal State Fullerton.

Now, she’s bringing her glove, bat, and undeniable star power to Banana Ball, the wildly entertaining, rule-breaking version of America’s pastime that’s taken the country by storm.

Known for their viral antics, epic trick plays, and show-stopping walk-ups, the Bananas aren’t just changing the game they’re redefining who gets to play it. And with Whitmore on board, they’re making another bold statement: baseball is for everyone, and talent like hers belongs on every stage.

Whether she’s mowing down hitters or launching one over the fence, fans can expect to see Whitmore do it all with the swagger and showmanship that Banana Ball demands.

