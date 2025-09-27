Savannah Bananas Take Down Texas Tailgaters in Houston
The Savannah Bananas and the Texas Tailgaters played in front of a sold out crowd in Houston, Texas on Friday night. They played at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros.
This two game series in Texas has serious post season implications. If the Bananas sweep the Texas Tailgaters they will get the number one seed in the playoffs, if the Texas Tailgaters win one game then the Party Animals would take the top spot and the Bananas would be the number two seed.
The game got off to a hot start. The Tailgaters bats were hot as the scored two runs in the top of the first inning. But the Bananas were in the zone and were able to score three runs of their own to take the first inning.
The bats stayed hot as they won innings two and three with walk off home runs. KJ Jackson hit the home run to win the second inning and Danny Hosley hit the home run to win the third.
After those home runs Taj Porter of the Tailgaters decided to get in on the action and hit a home run in the top of the fourth inning! The bats were on fire tonight!
The game started to settle down a bit after the hot start. The teams were very evenly matched and the Bananas went into the ninth inning up 4-2. Oh, and I don't want to forget that 50 Cent performed during the game too!!
Remember, in the 9th inning of Banana Ball every run counts as a point. Danny Hosley (who has been an incredible closing pitcher this season) came up to the mound for the Bananas and quickly got two outs. The crazy thing about those two outs was that they were both fan caught foul balls!! Yes, in Banana Ball if a fan catches a foul ball it counts as an out. So the fans in Houston literally helped the Bananas win tonight.
The Tailgaters then went on a little bit of a two out rally. They were able to score one run to cut the lead down to one, but then Hosley was able to get Nick Lopez to pop out for the final out of the game.
With the win tonight, the Savannah Bananas have put themselves in position to take the number one seed away from the Party Animals. All they have to do is win tomorrow night's game and they will have that top spot.
I am so excited to see how things play out tomorrow. Immediately after the game, I will be going live with my co-host on the Banana Breakdown Podcast Youtube Channel to break down the game and look ahead to post season matchups! Until then, check out our latest episode!