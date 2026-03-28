The Savannah Bananas take over Disneyland for a day

The Savannah Bananas continue their barnstorming world tour this weekend at the Happiest Place on Earth as they are in Anaheim, California, for a two-game series with the Indianapolis Clowns. As usual, the team wasn't just there for sport, they displayed their showmanship at Disneyland before it was time for the first pitch.

Dubbed 'Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland', the event was packed with entertainment. As the Disneyland Resort itself said in an online post, it included "the viral baseball team performing high-energy dances, a cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A., and special appearances in both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. The event included specialized banana-themed treats, merchandise, and a player meet-and-greet."

The #SavannahBananas and Indianapolis Clowns will be the stars of Disneyland when they visit Anaheim, California, at the end of this month#BananaBallhttps://t.co/Tp9GzuFpNF — Ryan K Boman (@RyanKBoman) March 12, 2026

Among the stars on-hand was Broadway actor Derek Klena, who joined the Savannah Bananas for the 2026 season as an entertainment player and pitcher. He brought his athleticism and unique, theatrical talents to the special day. It was a bit of a homecoming for the stage star, who grew up in West Covina, California, not very far from Anaheim in West Covina, California and the bright, vibrant lights of Disneyland Resort.

Klena also has athletic roots in the area, as he played baseball at UCLA and attended games at Angel Stadium as a child. He also pitched in a high school championship game that took place there during his senior year.

Klena's family was in town for the Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland, to which he shared on social media, “To have them all watch me live both my passions in one place that is already so special and sentimental, now playing Banana Ball, it’s kind of surreal.”

Disney and the Bananas form a mix of family fun

It was a match made in heaven for the fun-loving Banana Ball to make its presence felt in the Original Magic Kingdom. Both entertainment entities have a family-friendly focus on their product, and the weekend's events were no different, attracting children of all ages.

Based in Savannah, Georgia, the Bananas have been playing since 2016. In the years that have followed, the franchise has grown and evolved. It has established itself as a mix of both sport and spectacle. Their rare combination of entertainment and athleticism has made them one of the hottest tickets in any town they travel to.

This season, the Bananas have toured extensively in major stadiums like New Orleans ' Caesar's Superdome, San Diego's Petco Park, and Tallahassee, Florida, on the campus of Florida State University, where they made a $10.1 million economic impact in Tallahassee. The team has also expanded with added teams and a 75-city tour, along with select games being broadcast on ESPN.