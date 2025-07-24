Savannah Bananas On SI

Savannah Bananas, Texas Tailgaters Set for Must-Watch Banana Ball Showdown on ESPN

Baseball gets wild Saturday as the Bananas and Tailgaters are back bring fast-paced Banana Ball mayhem to ESPN this Saturday in a matchup you won’t want to miss.

PHILADELPHIA — Get ready for a summer slugfest like no other. The Banana Ball World Tour rolls into Citizens Bank Park this Saturday, July 26-27, with the Savannah Bananas set to face off against the high-energy Texas Tailgaters—and the whole country can tune in live at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In one corner, you’ve got the Bananas baseball’s ultimate showmen known for flipping the script on America’s pastime with dancing umpires, fan-involved outs, and a two-hour game clock that keeps the action nonstop. In the other, the Texas Tailgaters bring big hits and bigger personalities, playing with Lone Star swagger and a crowd-pleasing edge that’s made them one of the tour’s hottest tickets.

This isn’t just a game, it's a spectacle. Expect trick plays, on-field stunts, surprise performances, and heart pounding showdowns that push baseball to the edge of sport and entertainment. With the bright lights of Citizens Bank Park setting the stage, Saturday’s matchup promises to be one of the most electrifying stops on the Bananas' summer tour.

Whether you're a die hard fan or just looking for a good time, clear your schedule this is one you don’t want to miss. Tune in to ESPN at 7 p.m. sharp, and get ready to go bananas.

