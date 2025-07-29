Savannah Bananas On SI

Shane Victorino Makes Electrifying Return with Savannah Bananas in Philly

Phillies fans were in for a treat Saturday night as World Series champ and two-time All-Star Shane Victorino made a surprise appearance with the Savannah Bananas in front of a sold-out crowd of 45,000 at Citizens Bank Park.

Former Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino made an appearance at the Savanah Bananas game on Saturday night. / © Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — The crowd erupted with cheers and gave the “Flyin’ Hawaiian” a roaring standing ovation as he stepped up to the plate in the Bananas’ signature yellow uniform. It marked Victorino’s third appearance with the viral baseball sensation and like the others, it did not disappoint.

Victorino delivered in classic fashion, flashing the same energy that made him a fan favorite in Philadelphia.

“I got to play in some great cities; Boston was a great one, but nothing like Philadelphia,” Victorino said. “When this place gets going, it’s a pretty exciting place.”

The Bananas continue to blend baseball and showmanship Philly style. The Bananas return to action this weekend, facing off against the Texas Tailgaters on Friday and Saturday at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

