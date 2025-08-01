Savannah Bananas On SI

Tailgaters and Party Animals Clash Tonight at CHS Field in Must-Watch Banana Ball Showdown

The Banana Ball Tour heats up tonight as the Texas Tailgaters take on the high-flying Party Animals at CHS Field. 

Jacobo Garrido

ST. PAUL, Minn. — First pitch is set for 7 p.m. local time, and fans can catch every minute of the action streamed live on the Party Animals’ official YouTube channel.

This isn’t your average baseball game. With high-speed innings, wild rule twists, and crowd-fueled chaos, Banana Ball brings energy from start to finish and tonight’s game is stacked with talent.

For the Tailgaters, slugger Mac Danford has been crushing it all season, while Brett Carson and Christian Davis have dominated on the mound with 11 strikeouts apiece. Jordan Hussein’s trick-play wizardry continues to wow fans, and Nick Lopez is on fire at the plate with a .379 average.

The Party Animals bring their own star power. Jake Skole leads the charge with 15 home runs and a sizzling .402 average. Chase Achuff is a fan favorite with 88 trick plays and counting, while Bret Helton keeps things tight with a lightning-fast 0:57 MPI. Garrett Delano rounds out the pitching threat with 44 strikeouts.

Expect a fast-paced, high-energy night full of dancing, stunts, and nonstop action. Whether you're in the stands or streaming from home, this is Banana Ball at its best.

Jacobo Garrido
