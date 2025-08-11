The Savannah Bananas Welcome Rockies Legends Ubaldo Jiménez and Vinny Castilla back to Coors Field
The biggest craze in baseball hit Denver this past weekend as the Savannah Bananas brought Colorado Rockies legends Ubaldo Jiménez and Vinny Castilla back to Coors Field. The Bananas, along with Jiménez and Castilla, entertained 50,000 fans over two consecutive sold-out nights.
The Mile High crowd was treated to baseball action mixed with the Bananas’ signature dancing, trick plays, and lighthearted antics. An official record was even broken for the most trick plays on a tour, thanks to Ryan Cox’s throw between the legs. Perhaps the best play of the weekend was a sensational between the legs catch by centerfielder DR Meadows in the fourth inning.
The Bananas and the Firefighters dazzled the crowd on Saturday and Sunday, but the cherry on top was the appearance of the hometown hero duo. Former Rockies pitcher Jiménez spent six years in Colorado, compiling a 56–45 record and a 3.66 earned run average from 2006 through 2011.
Appearing in 138 games for Colorado, he struck out 773 batters over 851 innings and received a warm welcome from the home crowd. Following his time in Colorado, Jiménez spent three seasons in Cleveland and his final four years with the Baltimore Orioles.
Castilla, a member of the Rockies’ inaugural 1993 expansion team, spent nine seasons in Colorado, hitting 239 home runs, driving in 745 runs, and posting a .294 batting average. Following his impressive run with the Rockies, Castilla played for Tampa Bay, Washington, Houston, San Diego, and Atlanta, the team where he began his major league career.
Castilla returned to the plate at Mile High, and ended up grounding into a double trick play by Firefighters second basemen Liam Spence, who went between the leg s on the throw which was corralled first baseman Stephen Cullen who went behind the back for the catch and out.
Next on the schedule is a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the Party Animals will face the Texas Tailgaters on August 15 and 16 at Baum-Walker Stadium. On those same dates, the Bananas and the Firefighters will square off, and dance off, in Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field, before returning to Savannah on August 21.