The Voices Behind Banana Ball Say the Sport Is About More Than Entertainment

For millions of fans watching Banana Ball on YouTube, the voices of Josh Talevski and Biko Skalla have become as recognizable as the players themselves.

But behind the jokes, player stories and playful banter is something many fans may not realize: The broadcasters take the competition just as seriously as the entertainment.

During an interview with Savannah Bananas On SI, Talevski and Skalla reflected on their journeys to the broadcast booth, why Banana Ball is unlike any other sport they have covered and what they wish more fans understood.

A Dream That Took an Unexpected Turn

Neither broadcaster originally envisioned calling Banana Ball games.

Skalla grew up wanting to become a Major League Baseball broadcaster. After working at MLB Network and calling summer collegiate baseball, he accepted what he thought would be a short-term job with a team he had never heard of.

“I watched a 20-minute video about the history of the Savannah Bananas,” Skalla said. “I was sold.”

Just days later, Jesse Cole handed him a sheet of paper containing the original nine Banana Ball rules.

His assignment?

Broadcast the very first Banana Ball game ever played.

“I had absolutely no idea,” Skalla recalled. “It was chaos … but it was very entertaining.”

Talevski’s journey was equally unconventional.

A lifelong baseball fan and statistics enthusiast, he memorized baseball cards as a child before eventually becoming the league’s unofficial statistical architect.

“When we went to Banana Ball full time, there really weren’t any programs that could keep statistics with rules like fan catches, steals of first and the Ball Four Sprint,” Talevski said. “They asked if I could figure it out.”

Today, he oversees statistics for all six Banana Ball teams.

Calling a Game Unlike Any Other

Both broadcasters agreed that Banana Ball offers something traditional baseball simply cannot.

“They let us be really silly and goofy,” Talevski said. “We get to tell jokes, talk about the players’ personalities and share stories that go way beyond baseball.”

That freedom has helped make the broadcasts feel more like conversations than traditional play-by-play.

Fans don’t just learn who hit the home run.

They learn who loves Taylor Swift, who pulls pranks in the clubhouse and who has become best friends with teammates.

A Misconception They Want to Erase

When asked what they wish every fan understood about Banana Ball, both announcers immediately pointed to one misconception.

People assume it’s only a show.

Skalla said that’s far from reality.

“These players really, really want to win,” he said. “We’re called the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. That’s a show. This is a true sport.”

While fans see trick plays, dancing, stilts and entertainment, the competition is very real.

“The players are so gosh darn talented,” Skalla added.

Talevski agreed, saying the athletes sacrifice months away from home because they genuinely love playing Banana Ball.

“They get to be themselves,” he said. “That’s why everyone keeps coming back.”

The Magic Behind the Microphone

Toward the end of the interview, Harper Gallagher, the voice behind "Harper's Dugout Diary" asked each broadcaster what superpower he would choose if he could have one while calling Banana Ball games.

Skalla didn’t hesitate.

“I’d want to know the perfect thing to say at every exact moment.”

Talevski’s answer reflected his role as the league’s statistics expert.

“I’d love to have every statistic and every story instantly available whenever I needed it.”

Why They Keep Coming Back

For Skalla, the answer isn’t complicated.

Banana Ball has become home.

He hopes to keep broadcasting the sport for years to come because of the people, the players and the fans.

Then, as the conversation wrapped up, the discussion shifted from baseball to something much bigger.

We spoke about meeting a fan recovering from cancer who said Banana Ball helped her find joy during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Skalla smiled.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “This is all here to be a light in people’s lives and to spread joy.”

It’s a reminder that while Josh Talevski and Biko Skalla may be known for narrating spectacular catches and unforgettable moments, the stories they remember most often happen long after the final out.

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