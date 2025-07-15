Tom Brady Praises Savannah Bananas in Blog Post
Tom Brady is known for a lot of things: NFL quarterback, Fox Sports commentator, part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and successful entrepreneur. One of his entrepreneurial ventures includes a minority ownership in the Birmingham City Football Club. Brady called out the success of the Savannah Bananas as something he wants to replicate with his Football Club.
In a recent blog post on TomBrady.com, Brady wrote about an upcoming series about the soccer team that is debuting on Amazon Prime on August 1st. The series titled "Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues" is a behind the scenes look at the British soccer team and how the club is trying to reverse their rough past of being relegated to the EFL Championship and how the team plans on getting promoted to the Premiere league in 2026. Brady shared a link for the trailer which you can watch below:
In his blog post, Brady highlighted community as a pillar of success for every sports team. Brady wrote "The show is a great reminder of how powerful a community can be and how teams with a shared set of values, whose actions reflect those values, can create and inspire communities of amazing breadth and depth."
Brady wrote that sharing your "mission" and "values" with the fans is an integral part of building a successful team. He then pointed out the Savannah Bananas as a model for that blueprint. "They’re both from small places, in a secondary league and a secondary sport, respectively. But they’re wildly popular nationally and internationally, because they do an amazing job of letting people know exactly what they’re about."
Whether or not Brady and the Birmingham City FC can achieve the same level of success and popularity as the Bananas remains to be seen, but if there's one thing Brady has proven time and time again, is that he wins!