What is Banana Ball?
Let me ask you a question do your friends and family like baseball but it’s not for you? Do you find the game boring, slow moving and you don’t understand the traditions? Have you heard of banana ball and asked yourself “What is Banana Ball? Well, this is a question many people are asking these days as the viral sensation, Savannah Bananas are taking the world by storm. If you have scrolled through your timeline or friend’s stories you have probably come across some highlights or mention of Savannah Bananas and if you are looking now to find out how to get involved, you are in luck!
The Bananas were born out of entrepreneurship, innovation and heart. Jesse and Emily Cole purchased the rights to a college baseball summer league team with the dream of leaving a mark and making a lasting impression on fans. They took a dirty dilapidated and nearly abandoned stadium in Savannah and created the home of the Savannah Bananas. Through a lot of faith and hope they kept their heads down and launched a brand that would forever change sports. It technically is not a new sport but an enhancement to our nations past time but what they have done is take all of the complaints from our most historical game and bring it to a new age.
Out of the gate they were the epitome of “No press is bad press” as once they announced their name they trended on twitter globally and locally took a lot of grief over the selection of the name Savannah Bananas. Now with an owner in a canary cladded tuxedo and a Banana mascot “Split” the proclaimed King of Potassium.
Banana Ball certainly evolved from just a college summer league team to a global phenomenon. They sold one season ticket in their first two months of existence and now this year they will reach 2 million fans in person on this world tour.
The Banana games are not just baseball played at a high level as they incorporate songs, dances, baby races, celebrity special guests and even allow fans to make outs and affect the game. The thing that makes the game the most compelling to most fans is the 2 hour max clock so there will be no 18 inning games that end at 3 am. This game is set up for fans, families and a ton of fun! The “Fan First” concept has clearly been a success. If you get a chance make sure you see a game live or find them on TV or YouTube. Check out the Bananas YouTube Channel or my Instagram for more information and highlights!