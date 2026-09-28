Will the Savannah Bananas Play in the Banana Bowl? What Fans Should Know

Seeing “Savannah Bananas” on a stadium event listing might seem to settle the question of who’s playing. For the Banana Bowl, read a little closer.

The Savannah Bananas will be part of the championship event at Nationals Park on Saturday, October 10, 2026. But appearing at the event doesn’t automatically put them in the championship game.

According to Banana Ball’s official fan guidance, the two teams that advance from the playoffs in Savannah will compete for the title. All six teams and their entertainment casts are expected to be in Washington as part of the show.

That’s a distinction worth understanding before buying tickets or planning a trip around a particular matchup.

How do teams reach the Banana Bowl?

The road to Washington runs through Savannah.

The published 2026 Banana Ball schedule lists the playoff window for October 1–4 at Historic Grayson Stadium. Two teams will emerge from those playoffs and advance to the Banana Bowl.

For the Bananas, being the best-known name on the poster isn’t a championship berth. Their place in the title game depends on advancing through the postseason.

Fans following the race should keep two questions separate: Who is participating in the playoff field, and which two teams have actually earned their way to Washington’s championship game? A playoff appearance answers only the first.

When and where is the 2026 Banana Bowl?

The Banana Bowl takes place Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Here are the key dates:

Event Dates Location Banana Ball playoffs October 1–4, 2026 Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia Banana Bowl championship October 10, 2026 Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Nationals Park lists the Center Field Plaza festival at 2 p.m., all gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and the game beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern.

What if your favorite team doesn’t reach the championship?

There’s still a reason to bring its jersey.

Banana Ball says all six teams and all six casts are expected to participate in the event: the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns.

Only two teams will compete for the championship, though. The announcement doesn’t mean every team will play a game, and it doesn’t promise an autograph session or access to a specific player.

The roles of the other teams are a detail to watch for as organizers release more information. For now, fans can expect a broader Banana Ball gathering surrounding the title game.

Can you still enter the Banana Bowl ticket lottery?

The Nationals’ event page says the ticket lottery has closed. This is common in Banana Land: It is very difficult to get tickets to events. In fact, I have interviewed people who have been trying to secure tickets for three years. Yes, you read that correctly.

If you entered, check the email address connected to your Banana Ball ticketing account. If you were not selected, official guidance points fans to the Ticket Interest List and the official Fans First Marketplace for possible future opportunities. Neither option guarantees ticket access.

A ticket to the Savannah playoffs is also a ticket to a different event. Check the date and venue carefully: Grayson Stadium hosts the playoffs, while Nationals Park hosts the Banana Bowl.

How can fans watch the Banana Bowl?

Disney has announced Disney+ as the U.S. home of the Banana Bowl.

The championship is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern on October 10. Fans accustomed to watching Banana Ball elsewhere should check the championship’s specific broadcast information and viewing requirements before game day.

For anyone making the trip, the next useful announcement is the matchup itself. Once the Savannah playoffs produce two finalists, fans will know whose jerseys will be on the field with a championship at stake.

We will be updating specifics on this site as well.

See additional Savannah Bananas on si content!

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Banana Bowl 2026: Savannah Bananas DJ Predicts Something Fans Have Never Seen Before

Savannah Bananas History: From Empty Stadium to National Phenomenon