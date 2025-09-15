Yankees Legend, Giants Legend, 'Hamilton' Star And Big Time Rush Headline Savannah Bananas' Bronx Tale
Bananas in the Big Apple. Things got fruity in the Bronx over the weekend.
The Savannah Bananas sold out Yankee Stadium on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. 49,000-plus fans rocked the home of the New York Yankees and were treated to a special show, featuring some New York sports legends and even a broadway star.
Miguel Cervantes started off the action by not wasting his shot. The "Hamilton" broadway star that played Alexander Hamilton from 2016-2024 performed on the field with Bananas players
The music was not done there as the fans got another musical show from a band from 2009 and beyond as "Big Time Rush" rocked the building.
"Hamilton" and the Bananas...the two hottest tickets in New York City. The Yankees are also a hot ticket and were in Boston at Fenway Park while the Bananas and Firefighters faced off in their building. It was only right for a few Yankee greats to make a guest appearance.
Saturday night, four-time World Series champion Yankees manager Joe Torre was the special guest in the building to coach the Bananas.
To cap off the night Saturday, another Yankees great stepped up to the dish. 2009 Yankees World Series champion Nick Swisher made an appearance and would fly out in his at bat.
To cap off the weekend it was only right on a football Sunday to bring in a NYC football legend. You can't miss this guy anywhere in the media these days and he's been good at disguising himself.
Two-time Giants Super Bowl champion Eli Manning disguised himself as the first base umpire. Manning revealed himself when he messed up a call at first that got overturned and ripped his outfit off to reveal his No. 10 blue Giants jersey, which he would throw into the crowd.
A musical star, a hit music group, a Yankees legendary manager, a Yankees fan favorite player and a Giants Hall of Famer all in a two-day span in the greatest city in the world. It's safe to say that the Savannah Bananas put on a show in the city that never sleeps in their first appearance in the Bronx.
The Bananas still have a trip to T-Mobile Park in Seattle coming up and finish the tour in Houston in two weeks. Maybe Mets fans get a trip to Banana land next year if they make their way to Queens to Citi Field?