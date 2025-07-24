Ashton Lansdell Joins The Party Animals And She's Bringing The Heat
The Party Animals just dropped a bombshell, and her name is Ashton Lansdell.
Fresh off a historic Women’s College World Series run with Ole Miss, Lansdell is bringing her fire, flair, and serious skills to Banana Ball’s most electric team. The former Team USA gold medalist and D1 shortstop is no stranger to breaking barriers and now, she’s doing it under stadium lights and TikTok spotlights.
At 17, Lansdell helped the U.S. win gold at the Pan-Am Championships. At 24, she’s earned her way onto one of the most-watched rosters in baseball’s most untraditional league. Last summer, she suited up for a one-off game with the Bananas. This time, she’s full-time and ready to steal the show literally.
Known for her speed, leadership, and love for the game, Lansdell has never taken the easy road. She stuck with baseball when most girls switched to softball, battled through injuries and transfers, and helped turn Ole Miss into a national contender.
Now she’s trading cleats for crowd roars, but make no mistake she’s not just here to dance. She’s here to win.
With Lansdell on board, the Party Animals didn’t just get better.
They got bolder. And baseball fans everywhere just got a new favorite to root for.