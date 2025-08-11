Savannah Bananas On SI

Drew Gillespie Smashes His Own Banana Ball Speed Record with 44-Second Inning

Drew Gillespie Smashes His Own Banana Ball Speed Record with 44-Second Inning

Jacobo Garrido

BATON ROUGE, La.Drew Gillespie of the Party Animals didn’t just pitch an inning this past weekend he rewrote Banana Ball history. Facing the Texas Tailgaters at Alex Box Stadium, Gillespie delivered the fastest inning ever recorded in the league, wrapping it up in just 44 seconds.

The feat broke his own previous mark of 46 seconds, set 363 days earlier in Cleveland, Ohio. The near anniversary repeat underscored Gillespie’s dominance on the mound and his flair for delivering high speed, high drama moments.

Banana Ball, a high- energy twist on traditional baseball made famous by the Savannah Bananas and their affiliates, is known for its fast pace and crowd-pleasing rules. But even in a league built for speed, Gillespie’s performance stood out shaving two seconds off his already jaw dropping record.

Fans at Alex Box Stadium roared as the Party Animals’ pitcher made quick work of the Tailgaters’ lineup, sealing his place atop the Banana Ball record books yet again.

