Party Animals and Firefighters Set to Ignite Harbor Park in High Energy Banana Ball Showdown
NORFOLK, Va. — Get ready for bats, laughs, and pure chaos. Banana Ball is back at Harbor Park, and this time it’s the Party Animals facing off against the Firefighters in a three-day sold-out spectacle like no other.
From July 24 to 26, fans will pack the stands in Norfolk to witness one of the most electrifying experiences in sports. A spin-off of traditional baseball, Banana Ball trades slow pace and tight rules for speed, fan interaction, and high-energy entertainment. Think choreographed dances, mid-game stunts, and rules that allow fans to catch foul balls for outs.
The Party Animals known for their wild antics and elite-level talent return as crowd favorites, but the Firefighters, another Savannah Bananas affiliate, are ready to bring the heat. Both teams are loaded with former college and pro athletes who blend real skill with showmanship that rivals Broadway.
“It’s the greatest show in sports,” said Bananas infielder and Norfolk native Brandon Crosby. “You’re going to get a little circus, a little Gladiator, a little Broadway, something for everyone.”
The Bananas previously drew over 12,000 fans in their 2024 Norfolk debut, and this year’s series is expected to top that energy. With time limits, trick plays, and a rulebook designed for action, the game flies by but the memories stick around long after the final out.
Whether you're a die-hard baseball fan or just looking for an unforgettable night out, this isn’t your average ballgame. It’s Banana Ball fast, fun, and totally bananas.