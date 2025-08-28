The Party Animals have Emerged as a Fan Favorite in Banana Ball
Perhaps the biggest phenomenon in all of sports today has been the rise of the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball. With visionary Jesse Cole leading the way, this very special brand of baseball has the feeling of part-sport, part-circus, and all-out entertaining. The league has drawn sellouts at MLB stadiums with their eccentric exhibition of America's Pastime.
Emerging from the multiple teams that have formed under the league's banner, the Party Animals have become a fan favorite due to their athleticism and their antics. They have been Savannah's rival, but Cole was singing their praises as they've become incredibly popular.
"The Party Animals just wrapped up a sold-out nationwide tour with over 200,000 fans," Banana Ball founder Jesse Cole posted on social media. "They started out as the Savannah Bananas' rivals, but now they’re leading Banana Ball and throwing the greatest party in sports. Packed stadiums, nonstop music, crazy stunts, and fans right in the middle of it all!
Jesse Cole Sings the Praises of the Party Animals
The Banana Ball Championship League officially came together in 2020, after a couple years of experimenting with the concept. It is now comprised of four teams: the Bananas, Party Animals, Texas Tailgaters, and Firefighters, although Cole announced recently that the organization will be adding two more squads in 2026.
What started as a dream has now become a dynasty, with a form of baseball that looks and feels like a circus act. There are literally so many amazing moments produced during one game that children of all ages can enjoy.
The hope is that, as all the teams grw more popular and achieve a solid fan base, Banana Ball itself will grow stronger as an entity. That's precisely why Cole was quick to point out how much the Party Animal's have added to the BBCL's success.
"This team has come so far in just a few years. I’m beyond proud of the players and cast who have been on this journey. To see now over 6 million followers from all over the world on social media and fans traveling across the country to see them play…it’s pretty special."
"Now they have their sights set on the Tour Championship, but I’m looking ahead to the Banana Ball World Tour Selection Show on October 9th, where Party Animal Nation will see what’s in store for 2026!"
"I’ll tell you one thing - they are set to take the country by storm!"