Party Animals Turn Heads With Tour-Best Record Behind Five Standout Stars
SAVANNAH, Ga. — With a tour-leading 35-20 record in Banana Ball, the Party Animals have taken the show on the road and left a trail of stunned opponents behind them. Fueled by an explosive lineup, dynamic defense, and dominant pitching, five players have stood out as the driving force behind the team’s red-hot campaign.
Leading the offensive charge is veteran slugger Jake Skole, who’s turned ballparks into launching pads this season. With 15 home runs and a sizzling .402 batting average, Skole has been the Party Animals’ most consistent and dangerous bat. Whether it’s an early-inning shot to get the party started or a late-inning bomb to seal the deal, Skole’s power has helped set the tone all year.
On defense, Chase Achuff dazzled fans and flustered hitters with 88 trick plays, yes, 88. In Banana Ball, flair and finesse matter just as much as fundamentals, and Achuff has mastered the art of both. Whether he’s flipping no-look tags or pulling off mid-air glove tricks, the infielder has become a viral sensation with highlight-reel moments nearly every night.
Bret Helton has been the Party Animals’ secret weapon on the mound. With a lightning-fast 0:57 minutes-per-inning pace, Helton has turned tempo into a tactical weapon. His ability to keep the game moving and opposing batters guessing fits perfectly into the Banana Ball philosophy: play fast, have fun, win games.
Right-hander Garrett Delano brings the heat from the bump, racking up 44 strikeouts this season. With pinpoint command and a bulldog mentality, Delano consistently eats up innings and delivers when the lights are brightest. His presence has solidified a rotation that has stifled some of Banana Ball’s most explosive lineups.
Together, this core has made the Party Animals more than just a crowd favorite; they've become title contenders. Their 35 wins don’t just lead the tour, they reflect a team that’s embraced the chaos, leaned into the entertainment, and found ways to win at every stop.
With a roster built for fun and forged in competition, the Party Animals aren’t just living up to their name, they're rewriting what it means to be elite in the world of Banana Ball.