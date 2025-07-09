Savannah Bananas Owner Jesse Cole Appears on 60 Minutes
The lovable and entertaining owner was interviewed by Lesley Stahl on the popular CBS News show.
Creator and owner of Banana Ball, Jesse Cole, had a fun and very simple idea: make baseball more fun. In less than a few years, his dream is now very much a reality. Banana Ball and its premiere team, the Savannah Bananas, have taken America by storm and has turned the world of baseball upside down.
Not only do the teams in the Banana Ball league sell out MLB and NFL stadiums but their growing popularity on social media has garnered more than 15 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Lesley Stahl from CBS' 60 Minutes sat down with Cole, a few of the Bananas' players and coaches. It's a great look behind the scenes of Banana Ball and inside the creative, entertaining, and eccentric mind of Jesse Cole.
Watch the Full segment of the Savannah Bananas on 60 Minutes
