Savannah Banana's to Play in Chicago on August 15th and 16th.
One of the great American cities: Chicago. This city is robust with food, sports, art, and architecture— and all of that together in one photograph might just show you the greatest skyline in the world. Chicago has seen everything—from a goat curse ruining 100 years’ worth of baseball at the Friendly Confines, to the ’85 Bears’ dominance and reckless flair, to the statue of the GOAT in front of the arena Michael Jordan and the Bulls dynasty helped to pay for and fill.
Commonly referred to as the Second City, Chicago literally burned to the ground and came back from the ashes, soaring to the heights of one of America’s favorite destinations. Now, what could wow these people? What could possibly leave a mark on a city with such a rich sports history? I give you: Banana Ball. August 15–16, on Chicago’s South Side at Guaranteed Rate Field, normally home to the Chicago White Sox.
On this two-day stretch, you can pay your respects to the still-visible home plate of “Old” Comiskey, just south of Parking Lot B, and then stroll across the street to what was once referred to as “New” Comiskey, where a new type of baseball will be on display.
If you’re not familiar with Banana Ball, think WWE and the Harlem Globetrotters meet TikTok. These games are fun, engaging, and exciting. One key difference from WWE and the Globetrotters: there’s no script, and there’s no doormat team like the Washington Generals. This is competitive baseball with an approved injection—this time, it’s FUN!
Chicago is home to a franchise that was once maligned and even referred to as the “Black Sox” for fixing games in the 1919 World Series. But even though you’ll see choreographed dances, rehearsed songs, and on-field antics, when the bat meets the ball, everything is up for grabs.
Head out to Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL, and take in all that the city has to offer—from deep-dish pizza to deep shots from the dish. Bring your glove; your participation can affect the game. And rather than ending up like Bartman, you could actually be celebrated for catching that foul ball in the seats—it counts as an OUT! It should be a great weekend to catch a game on the South Side.