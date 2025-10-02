FULL SCHEDULE: How to watch the Savannah Bananas Playoffs Games? 2025 Tour Championship - Where to Watch
It's time for the 1st Ever Banana Ball Playoffs for the Savannah Bananas and 3 other teams.... Who will come out on top? Here is your guide on how to watch these games with the full schedule below!
Who are the Savannah Bananas?
The Savannah Bananas play the sport of Banana Ball along with 3 other teams. Banana Ball is a variant of baseball that is a faster pace, full of backflip catches, and anything else that you never thought you would see before on a baseball field. They've had the All American Rejects and other bands playing songs outside their dugout during a live game, ex-MLB players return for one last shot in front of a sold out crowd, players on Stilts, Unicycling Batters, and more!
What were the Season Standings and how does that affect the Playoffs?
After being in 2nd place for the majority of the season, the Savannah Bananas made a slow comeback and just this past weekend clinched the #1 seed out from under the Party Animals.
Are tickets to the Savannah Bananas game still available?
If you're wondering where to get tickets to the Savannah Bananas playoff games, unfortunately they are all sold out. Although some are sold on the secondary market, the Savannah Bananas discourage that as they sometimes are fake tickets and are hiked up to insane prices. On October 9th, during the selection show, the ticket lottery will open up for the 2026 season and you can sign up for a chance to get tickets then!
Will there be Post-Game Coverage of the Playoffs?
Yes, on the Banana Breakdown Podcast (which I co-host), we will be going live after most of the playoff games to break down the top plays, playoff implications, and will even be joined by Banana Ball Guests such as Announcers Biko Skalla, Brett Loftis, and more! Here is the full livestream schedule for Post-Game Coverage:
How do I watch the Savannah Bananas game if I don't have tickets?
There are two options this weekend to watch these teams play in the playoffs and Tour Championship. Most of the games start at 7 PM local time which will be at 7 PM EST this week. Here is where you can watch the games:
Watch the Savannah Bananas Games on YouTube
Every Savannah Bananas game is livestreamed on YouTube and then the replay is kept up their for easy rewatchability. You can watch this weekends games on the Banana Ball YouTube Channel. Here is the first game happening on Thursday, October 2nd
Watch Savannah Bananas Games on TruTV & HBO MAX
TruTV struck a deal to show some Savannah Bananas games this year on TruTV and HBO Max including the games that are happening this weekend! You can watch all of the playoff games and the Tour Championship there!
Full Playoff Schedule
Round
Teams
Date
Time
Where to Watch
Post-Game Coverage?
Playoffs Game 1 (#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed)
Savannah Bananas vs. Firefighters
Thursday, Oct. 2nd
7 PM EST
Banana Ball YouTube, TruTV, HBO Max
Banana Breakdown Podcast - Same Day at 9 PM EST
Playoffs Game 2 (#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed)
Party Animals vs. Texas Tailgaters
Friday, Oct. 3rd
7 PM EST
Banana Ball YouTube, TruTV, HBO Max
Banana Breakdown Podcast - Same Day at 9 PM EST
Playoffs Game 3 (#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed)
Savannah Bananas vs. Firefighters
Saturday, Oct. 4th
7 PM EST
Banana Ball YouTube, TruTV, HBO Max
Banana Breakdown Podcast - Same Day at 9 PM EST
Playoffs Game 4 (#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed)
Party Animals vs. Texas Tailgaters
Sunday, Oct. 5th
1 PM EST
Banana Ball YouTube, TruTV, HBO Max
Banana Breakdown Podcast (Monday, Oct. 6th at 8:30 PM EST)
Tour Championship
Winners of Previous Round Face Off
Saturday, Oct. 11th
7 PM EST
Banana Ball YouTube, TruTV, HBO Max
Banana Breakdown Podcast (Monday, Oct. 13th at 8:30 PM EST)
Where to watch Post-Game Coverage?
Here is where you can find the first game's post-game coverage. All other livestreams will also be on the Banana Breakdown Podcast YouTube channel, thanks!