How to watch the Savannah Bananas game tonight? (Bananas sell out PNC Park in Pittsburgh)
The Savannah Bananas sold out back to back nights at PNC Park, home of the MLB team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh better be ready for non-stop action, banana antics, and much more! We will share in this article where you can watch the games for free if you were unable to get tickets, but first here is some background on the team!
Who are the Savannah Bananas?
The Savannah Bananas play the sport of Banana Ball. A variant of baseball that is a faster pace, full of backflip catches, and anything else that you never thought you would see before on a baseball field. They've had the All American Rejects playing songs outside their dugout during a live game, ex-MLB players return for one last shot in front of a sold out crowd, players on Stilts, Uncicyles, and more!
What are the Current Season Standings like?
The games this weekend are critical for the Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters. Both are competing to get in the best spot possible for the Tour Championship at the end of the season. The Savannah Bananas are in a tight race with the Party Animals for 1st place and need to win these game badly to try to beat them out.
The Texas Tailgaters are currently in 3rd place and a few wins here could help solidify that spot over the Firefighters. Here are the current league standings that we shared on our Twitter Page earlier this week:
Are tickets to the Savannah Bananas game still available?
If you're wondering where to get tickets to the Savannah Bananas game in Pittsburgh, unfortunately they are all sold out. Although some are sold on the secondary market, the Savannah Bananas discourage that as they sometimes are fake tickets and are hiked up to insane prices. In the next few months, the ticket lottery will open up for the 2026 season and you can sign up for a chance to get tickets then!
How do I watch the Savannah Bananas game if I don't have tickets?
There are two options this weekend to watch the Savannah Bananas play against the Texas Tailgaters in PNC park. The game will start at 7 PM local time which will be at 7 PM EST this week. Here is where you can watch the games:
Watch the Savannah Bananas Games on YouTube
Every Savannah Bananas game is livestreamed on YouTube and then the replay is kept up their for easy rewatchability. This shows in their numbers this year. The top viewed game this year (below) has 551,000 views on YouTube!! You can watch this weekends games on YouTube.
Watch Savannah Bananas Games on TruTV & HBO MAX
TruTV struck a deal to show some Savannah Bananas games this year on TruTV and HBO Max including the games that are happening this weekend! You can watch both games there if you want.
What is this Tour Championship I have been hearing about?
At the end of this season, the Savannah Bananas and the other 3 teams will face off in a playoff race and culminate in the Tour Championship! We discuss every detail we currently know about the Tour Championship in this week's episode of our podcast. We are so excited for the 1st ever Banana Ball Tour Championship! You can watch that episode here: