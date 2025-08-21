How to Watch the Savannah Bananas Games This Weekend (August 21-23)
This Year the Savannah Bananas play in front of sold out crowds in 3 football stadiums, 18 MLB Stadiums, and more... but there is nothing like their hometown crowd in Savannah Georgia! Although they are playing in front of 2 Million+ fans in all of these crazy venues, they still keep their roots and will play a total of 30 home games at Grayson Stadium this year!
This weekend, Banana Ball returns home as the Savannah Bananas take on the Firefighters in a 3 game series at Grayson Stadium. The good news is, you can be a part of the action and watch their games LIVE!! We will share at the end of this article where you can watch the games this weekend!
But first, where are we at with the season standings? Well, the Savannah Bananas are currently on a 16-1 game winning streak toppling every other Banana Ball team in the process. And the Firefighters? Well, although they have been playing a lot better recently, they are 4-20 on the season...
Will this be the weekend that it turns around for them? Odds are, the answer might be yes! Now that might be shocking, but once we show you the data, you might understand why!
Description
Wins
Losses
Win Rate
OVERALL
35 Wins
24 Losses
59%
At Grayson Stadium
7 Wins
15 Losses
32%
Not at Grayson Stadium
28 Wins
9 Losses
76%
So far, the Firefighters have not played at Grayson Stadium this year. Could this be their moment to break free from the Bananas stronghold? You will have to watch the games to find out! The good news is, we have here all of the ways you can watch the Savannah Bananas games this weekend!
When is the Savannah Bananas Next Game?
The Savannah Bananas games are on Thursday - Saturday (August 21st - 23rd) at 7 PM Local Time which means this week the games will be at 7 PM EST. Here is where you can watch:
Watch the Savannah Bananas Games on YouTube
Every Savannah Bananas game is livestreamed on YouTube and then the replay is kept up their for easy rewatchability. This shows in their numbers this year. The top viewed game this year (below) has 551,000 views on YouTube!! You can watch this weekends games on YouTube.
Watch Savannah Bananas Games on TruTV & HBO MAX
TruTV struck a deal to show some Savannah Bananas games this year on TruTV and HBO Max including the games that are happening this weekend! You can watch all 3 games there if you want.
And then what should you do after you watch the games? Well, each Wednesday, my co-host and I break down the best moments of the game on our podcast. Here is our most recent podcast episode to catch you up on last week's games and the current state of Banana Ball: