Savannah Bananas Schedule and Tickets in Philadelphia: July 26th and 27th

Citizens Bank Park goes from red to yellow with the Bananas coming to town on Saturday and Sunday.

The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgatersfor a second time at Great American Ballpark on Saturday June 14, 2025. The game included music, dancing, baby races, father and son catch and plenty of back flips. The Bananas played to a crowd of around 42,000 people both nights.

Philadelphia Phillies country is about to go Bananas. Citizens Bank Park, normally decked out in red for their beloved fightin' Phils, will turn yellow when the Savannah Bananas roll into town on July 26th and 27th.

This MLB stadium can hold over 42,900 fans and is accustomed to crowds close to that every night. The Phillies are fourth in MLB in attendance. The Bananas will play in front of a soldout crowd in the City of Brotherly Love Saturday and Sunday. Expect a party, not just a ball game. From funky dancing umpires to shenanigans between innings and mid-innings and fans catching foul balls for outs, Bananas baseball is nonstop entertainment.

The Bananas will take on the Texas Tailgaters in both games. While the games are SOLD OUT on the Bananas' website, fans can still purchase tickets now on third party ticket sites.

Savannah Bananas Game Info July 26th and 27th

Stadium: Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park


Dates: July 26–27 vs Texas Tailgaters

Time: Saturday 7:00pm and Sunday 3:30pm

Ticket prices: From $188 → $831 (On SeatGeek)

Citizens Bank Park Capacity: 42,901 for baseball (Phillies)

How to Watch: Stream LIVE on Bananas website (Saturday and Sunday), ESPN 2, Disney Plus (Saturday

Best Food at Citizens Bank Park

It's Philly so it's probably a requirement to end up getting a cheesesteak from Tony Luke's and Uncle Charlie's. There's also plenty of other decicious items, including Bull's BBQ, which features pulled pork, smoked turkey sandwiches, burnt ends, BBQ ribs and sides like cornbread, baked beans and potato salad. Chickie & Pete's Crabfires is a fan favorite as well as Federal Donuts & Chicken.

Best Pregame Spot for Savannah Bananas Fans at Citizens Bank Park

Xfinity! Live is the ultimate pregame and postgame spot right outside Citizens Bank Park. The venue features various different bars and outdoor areas to drink, eat, watch sports on big screens, play games and even ride a bull. It features Chickie & Pete's, pizza and Geno's cheesesteak. There usually is a DJ playing hits inside and sometimes live music being played outside on stage.

