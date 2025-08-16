Former LSU Star Zach Watson Scores Texas Tailgaters' Game Winning Run in Baton Rouge Homecoming
In the dramatic win against the Party Animals, Texas Tailgaters star Zach Watson scored the game-winning run in Showdowns. The best part? He did it in his former stadium.
Zach Watson played for the LSU Tigers from 2016 through 2019, leading the team to the College World Series during his time there. Fans in Alex Box Stadium were thrilled to see him return. The games played over the weekend of August 8th and August 9th featured two other former LSU Tigers but Watson was the one that stole the show.
Former LSU legends Ryan Theriot, Cade Beloso, Jared Mitchell, and Mike Fontenot made plate appearances for the Party Animals. One thing that is so special about Banana Ball is the celebration of the sporting history of the local teams where the games are being played. The fans loved being able to see their favorite players play in their stadium one more time. These legends may have had incredible careers but this weekend it was Watson who stole the show.
This weekend was a homecoming to remember. The crowd erupted when Watson stepped to the plate wearing his old LSU jersey. Mic’d up, he wowed fans with his trademark backflip catch of a fly ball. Already an LSU legend, he cemented his place in Tiger lore by scoring the run that sealed a weekend sweep of the Party Animals.
At the start of Showdowns in the second game, Showdowns is Banana Ball’s electric overtime format, similar to soccer’s penalty kicks, Watson faced off against a lone pitcher and fielder, aiming for an inside-the-park home run.
Watson hit a beautiful ball and easily rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run. The crowd went wild as he rounded third and came home. Home plate, and home to Baton Rouge. What an incredible moment for fans of the Tailgaters and the Tigers!
One batter later, Party Animals player Reece Hampton popped out to Jorden Hussein, and it was over. While this was technically a Party Animals home game, the majority of the crowd there may have just become Tailgaters fans. Banana Ball always caters to fans in ways that other sports simply can't, but even this moment wasn't one that they could have dreamt up. What an amazing homecoming weekend!
Hear me discuss more on Watson’s big weekend and the rest of the action on last week’s episode of the Banana Breakdown Podcast.