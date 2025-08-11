Texas Tailgaters Add Power and Experience With Signing of Megan Wiggins
TEXAS - The Texas Tailgaters just made a major move, adding one of professional softball’s most decorated sluggers to their roster. Megan Wiggins, a three-time NPF League champion and seven-time All-Star, will suit up for the Tailgaters through October, bringing a potent mix of power, consistency, and veteran leadership.
Wiggins isn’t just an All-Star she’s a record-breaker. The outfielder holds the all-time home run record for professional softball, along with three NPF Home Run Champion titles. Known for her explosive bat and dynamic field presence, she’s been a game-changer throughout her career, delivering in clutch moments and energizing every lineup she’s joined.
For the Tailgaters, her signing signals a serious push for dominance. With Wiggins in the mix, Texas adds championship pedigree and a proven offensive threat capable of shifting momentum with one swing. As the season heads into the fall stretch, all eyes will be on how Wiggins’ power and experience elevate the team’s performance.