Texas Tailgaters Add Power and Experience With Signing of Megan Wiggins

Home Run Royalty Heads to Texas: Wiggins Joins Tailgaters

Jacobo Garrido

© Athletes Unlimited, LLC 2024 / Credit: Jade Hewitt Media

TEXAS - The Texas Tailgaters just made a major move, adding one of professional softball’s most decorated sluggers to their roster. Megan Wiggins, a three-time NPF League champion and seven-time All-Star, will suit up for the Tailgaters through October, bringing a potent mix of power, consistency, and veteran leadership.

Wiggins isn’t just an All-Star she’s a record-breaker. The outfielder holds the all-time home run record for professional softball, along with three NPF Home Run Champion titles. Known for her explosive bat and dynamic field presence, she’s been a game-changer throughout her career, delivering in clutch moments and energizing every lineup she’s joined.

For the Tailgaters, her signing signals a serious push for dominance. With Wiggins in the mix, Texas adds championship pedigree and a proven offensive threat capable of shifting momentum with one swing. As the season heads into the fall stretch, all eyes will be on how Wiggins’ power and experience elevate the team’s performance.

Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

