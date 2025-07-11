Savannah Bananas Schedule and Tickets in St. Louis: July 18th and 19th
St. Louis Cardinals country is about to go Bananas. Busch Stadium, normally decked out in red for Missouri's beloved Cardinals, turns yellow and electric when the Savannah Bananas roll into town on July 18th.
This MLB stadium can hold over 44,000 fans, and is widely considered one of the best parks in baseball. Bananas games here promise to be more like a carnival than a ballgame — think dancing umpires, mid-inning shenanigans, and nonstop entertainment on and off the diamond.
Originally scheduled for April, the Bananas will play the Party Animals on back-to-back games. Tickets are SOLD OUT on the Bananas' website but fans can purchase them now on third party ticket sties.
Savannah Bananas Game Info July 18th and 19th
Stadium: St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Dates: July 18–19 vs Party Animals
Time: Friday and Saturday games start at 7:00 pm
Ticket prices: From $229 → $283 (On SeatGeek)
Busch Stadium Capacity: 45,000 for baseball (Cardinals)
How to Watch: Stream LIVE on Bananas website, ESPN, ESPN 2, Disney Plus
Best Food at Busch Stadium
If you’re hungry, come with an empty stomach. You’ve got St. Louis classics like toasted ravioli, BBQ pork steak sandwiches, and beer from local breweries like Urban Chestnut and 4 Hands Brewing.
Best Pregame Spot for Savannah Bananas Fans at Busch Stadium
The Budweiser Terrace is the go-to pregame hangout, with live music and plenty of photo ops. Whether you're in a club seat or out in the bleachers, this is your chance to see the Bananas' brand of baseball under the iconic Gateway Arch.