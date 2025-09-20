Where to Find Savannah Bananas Merchandise
If you are reading this, you like millions worldwide, are probably an avid Savannah Banana Fan! Everyone knows the answer to questions like “How do I watch Savannah Banana games?” as all games are streamed live on the Savannah Banana YouTube channel as well as larger events now also being shown on media partners like ESPN, Disney+, Tru TV and HBO Max. You can also find the upcoming documentary covering the Bananas on Netflix which is called “Batter Up, Bananas Out”.
What you might not know and could be asking is “How do I buy Savannah Banana Merchandise?”. Now that the Bananas are blowing up on a global scale there are many people out there selling Savannah Banana gear but the safest place to purchase both for information security and authenticity is right here. You can sort the page for the best-selling Banana Merchandise or the newest merch available. From Banana T-shirts to Banana Hats all the way down to a Banana Split Plush toy and my favorite the Bananas Batting Banana Popp Chain that is large enough to make Mr. T jealous!
Obviously, everyone wants a yellow Savannah Banana Jersey, but I would urge you to look at the even more bold EvoShield Jersey in the “Print” color way. You can find all kinds of things on the site from the most expensive item, the Banana Leg guards for $110 or Jerseys at just $85 down to the cheapest item being your own pair of $10 Banana briefs! There is something for everyone in the family from Kids merchandise to flags, balls and your own Jesse Cole authored book!
As great as the merchandise is, the Banana merch concept is even greater. The Savannah Bananas owner, Jesse Cole took to TikTok to explain this concept to the fans. He talked about how apparel companies think he is CRAZY as he is leaving millions on the table because all shipping and taxes are included in the pricing! He goes on to say that they are focused on “long-term fans over short-term profits” and that is driven home even more by not wanting to do cheap generic boxes and finding ways to create cost reductions but instead they are sending packages out in custom boxes and even throwing in freebies with the order!
Most road games you can find vendors set up outside the stadium hours in advance selling merchandise to the public even if you don’t have a ticket to the game. Fans have commented on several platforms that the prices you see at the game are the same as what is online and as always, all this merchandise is available at the team shop at Grayson Stadium on weekdays! I don’t know about you, but I am placing an order right away to get myself a jersey!