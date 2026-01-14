Chelsea vs Arsenal: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Carabao Cup semi-final

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Arsenal for the Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea host Mikel Arteta's side in west London for the 1st leg of the semi-final tie, as both clubs look to take an advantage into the reverse fixture next month.

It ended in a stalemate the last time the two sides met back in November. Despite Chelsea being reduced to 10 men, they held on for a point in the Premier League.

Big occasions call for big moments and for players to step up when it matters. Chelsea will need to manage without the huge absence of Moises Caicedo, who is serving a one-match suspension after receiving his second yellow card of the competition in the previous round against Cardiff City.

"We now come into a massive game - a semi-final first leg, a London derby, against a top side - and that is the kind of challenge we all live for," previewed Rosenior in his pre-match programme notes.

Chelsea have won/progressed from four of their six League Cup ties against Arsenal, with the exceptions being their first (1976-77 fourth round) and most recent (2017-18 semi-final) meetings. | IMAGO / Visionhaus

"These are the games we all want to be involved in. We have to enjoy this night, to go into it with intensity and purpose, and to reflect the values we intend to stand for, and which every great Chelsea side over the years has embodied."

Rosenior takes charge of his first home since his head coach appointment earlier this month and he will be desperate to give the Blues the bragging rights heading into the second leg.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Carabao Cup tie between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Acheampong, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Fernandez, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Neto, Guiu

Bench: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Hato, Essugo, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George, Mheuka

Arsenal

Starting XI: Kepa, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Bench: Raya, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly