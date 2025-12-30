Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

It's the final game of 2025 for Chelsea as they look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa and end the year with a win.

When the two sides met earlier this month, it ended in a goalless stalemate down on the south coast and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola knows the level required to claim victory over the Blues.

"It's going to be difficult. We need to improve our performance defensively because they are a team that can score goals very easily. They have so many threats."

Bournemouth are struggling for form. They are nine games without a win, with their last three points coming at the end of October when they beat Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who will return to the dugout after serving a one-match touchline ban, knows the importance of ending the calendar year with a win in front of their home support.

"It becomes very important to finish the year in the best way," Maresca said in his pre-match press conference. "Again, for sure it will be another tough game because they are all the same, but we need to win games as soon as possible."

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Acheampong, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto, Caicedo, Enzo, Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap

Bench: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, James, Santos, Buonanotte, Gittens, Neto, Joao Pedro

AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Senesi, Hill, Truffert, Scott, Tavernier, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Bench: Dennis, Smith, Kroupi Jr, Araujo, Diakite, Enes Unal, Soler, Adli, Rees-Dottin