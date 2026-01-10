Charlton 1-5 Chelsea: Five star Blues get Rosenior off to perfect start with FA Cup thrashing

Liam Rosenior got off to a winning start on his first game as Chelsea head coach, with the Blues coming out 5-1 winners against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup.

A frustrating first half ended well for the visitors, as Jorrel Hato found the back of the net with a brilliant volley to give Chelsea the lead.

Tosin Adarabioyo doubled his side's lead with a near-post header in the second half before Miles Leaburn's strike saw Chelsea have a clean sheet wiped out in seven consecutive matches.

Just moments later, Marc Guiu netted Chelsea's third at The Valley to give Rosenior as his side were on their way to giving Rosenior a victory in his first match.

With several substitutions made, the Blues turned on the style and Pedro Neto added a fourth in added time before fellow super-sub Estevao won a penalty, and Enzo Fernandez, who was also introduced, converted from the spot.

The head coach became the first Blues boss to win on his first match in charge since Antonio Conte as Chelsea put their name in the hat for the next round of the FA Cup.

Tosin Adarabioyo got on the scoresheet at The Valley with a fine header. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Rosenior named a rotated side at The Valley, with the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Tosin, Hato, Facundo Buonanotte and Guiu being handed the chance to impress under the new manager.

The former Strasbourg head coach set up in a similar fashion to his predecessor, with Hato inverting into midfield, just as Chelsea have seen Marc Cucurella do in the past.

It was a frustrating first 45 minutes for the Blues, with Charlton sitting behind the ball with the visitors in full control of the game.

The majority of Chelsea's shots came from Jamie Gittens, who was being deployed on the right. The summer signing tested Will Mannion in several ocassions, often making space by cutting onto his left foot and hitting a strike towards the goal.

Josh Acheampong joined in during the first half, forcing Mannion into his most impressive save after half an hour, hitting a low strike down to the goalkeeper's right, which he got fingertips to.

With the Blues continuing to push going into the break, the away support urged their side to 'attack, attack, attack', and that they did before they finally broke Charlton down.

The opener came through Hato, following a Moises Caicedo cross. The ball fell to the left-back, who unleashed a powerful volley towards the near post and past Mannion.

Rosenior will have been pleased with his side's persistance and ability to break down a low block, which they have struggled with this season.

Liam Rosenior was pleased with his side's 5-star performance. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

The second half saw Charlton come forward, chasing an equaliser, and Chelsea were able to capitalise.

Tosin Adarabioyo doubled the visitor's lead, connecting with a Facundo Buonanotte free-kick to head in from the near post.

Charlton pulled one back just seven minutes later, with former Chelsea academy player Miles Leaburn finding the net on the 57th minute.

A corner saw Jorgensen make an impressive save while being blocked by Tyreece Campbell, who was in an offside position, but Leaburn was able to follow up. The absence of VAR at The Valley saw the goal stand.

Chelsea restored their two-goal lead five minutes later through Guiu. Alejandro Garnacho picked out Buonanotte, whose shot was saved before Guiu followed up.

Rosenior opted to make changes with a two-goal lead as Estevao, Enzo Fernandez and Liam Delap were all introduced and Chelsea started to dominate.

The Brazilian youngster Estevao was in fine form, taking on players for fun and testing Mannion on several ocassions, with the goalkeeper coming out on top.

Fernandez was also showing his quality in attack, as the Blues dominated while the game opened up.

It was another substitute, Pedro Neto, who added a fourth in added time as the Portugal international did well to make space for himself in the Charlton box before firing low into the near post.

With just seconds left, Estevao was brought down by Mannion and a penalty was awarded for the Blues. Fernandez stepped up from the spot to convert with the last kick of the game.

Up next for the Blues is a Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, with Rosenior then taking charge of his first Premier League match next weekend.