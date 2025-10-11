'Grateful' - Chelsea's Estevao comments on his goalscoring display for Brazil

Estevao Willian has had his say on his goalscoring performance in Brazil's 5-0 friendly win over South Korea on Friday.

After opening his account for Chelsea in the win against Liverpool last week, Estevao continues his impressive form on the international stage.

The 18-year-old started in Brazil's friendly win over South Korea, and scored twice, the opening goal and the third.

He scored both from inside the penalty box.

He showed his ability to make a run into the box with his first goal, and the ability to pressure defenders with his second goal.

After the game, the young winger spoke about the need for composure to score these goals.

🚨Estevão is the youngest player since 1961 to score a brace for Brasil! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1Oj5YqmaMa — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) October 10, 2025

"I can only be grateful for this moment, good things are coming," Estevao told Brazilian outlet Rede Globo, as quoted by ESPN Brasil.

"I can only thank God. Our team has been growing every day. We are very happy with our development, it's about playing great games.

"You have to have that coolness (in front of the goal), I was happy, but I can only thank God."

IMAGO / Penta Press

Estevao was eventually substituted off after 70 minutes, which would likely please Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca.

Estevao provides the much-needed firepower up front at Chelsea, particularly as Cole Palmer is expected to be out until November.

Estevao will stay with the Brazil's squad for another friendly against Japan on Tuesday, October 14 before heading back to London to prepare for a visit to Nottingham Forest's City Ground on October 18.