Enzo Maresca's controversial claim after FA Cup exit makes Brighton victory in Premier League non-negotiable
All eyes are on Chelsea to see whether they can bounce back from their FA Cup exit to claim victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side were beaten 2-1 by the Seagulls last Friday despite taking an early lead at the Amex, which saw them be knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. It followed a similar story following their round of 16 exit in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.
It was another lacklustre performance from the Blues on the road and a missed opportunity. Chelsea allowed Brighton to bounce back from their 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
But Maresca's Blues have the chance to put their FA Cup defeat right this weekend when they face Brighton for the second time in six days, this time in the Premier League down on the south coast.
Friday's clash holds importance for Chelsea's quest to qualify for next season's Champions League. They are currently placed in fourth and sit two points ahead of Manchester City, who occupy fifth spot.
Despite the frustrations of supporters after Friday's defeat, Maresca tried to take the positives of what Chelsea still have to play for this season - a top four spot and the Conference League, where they have progressed into the knockout stages.
"For sure, it is a shame, no doubt," Maresca said when asked about Chelsea's FA Cup exit, a competition they last won in 2018. "We see how complicated this competition is. We see big clubs against Championship, League One, how difficult this competition is.
"It is a big shame for us but probably, as I said, if there is something positive it is that we can be focused on the Premier League and Conference, especially in the Premier League. Hopefully we can continue our journey there that, for me, has been very, very good until now and hopefully we can finish well."
It was a statement that didn't go down well with many sections of the Chelsea faithful, who are desperate to witness their side claim domestic success again.
Chelsea have won just three of their last 10 matches in all competitions and Maresca will want to build another unbeaten and positive run of form heading into the final weeks of the 2024-25 campaign.
Maresca's message of particularly focusing on the Premier League will now hold even more importance this weekend. Chelsea cannot afford to suffer consecutive defeats away from home to Brighton, a club the Blues have recruited many members of staff and players from in recent years, otherwise concerns will continue to grow that their season is beginning to slip away.