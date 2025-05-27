Enzo Maresca handed chance to kickstart Chelsea's trophy revival with Conference League glory in sight
Enzo Maresca has faced critics since last summer but could end his first season with a trophy alongside Champions League qualification.
It was a controversial appointment from the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership after the mutual parting with Mauricio Pochettino, replaced by a Championship-winning manager from Leicester City.
Eyebrows were raised. The pressure, mostly from the supporter base, was on Maresca to deliver and meet the expectations of sections of frustrated fans who have long been accustomed to success.
Despite an opening day loss to Manchester City, Maresca made a strong start, with just two defeats in Chelsea’s first 17 league games.
Alongside Chelsea's quest for a top-five finish in the league, they have had the Conference League to contend with. A competition they have been expected to comfortably win ever since their first fixture back in August against Servette in the play-offs.
It gave Maresca a valuable chance to rotate his squad and give fringe players real minutes. Several have taken their opportunity, which has coincided with the Blues having a 100 per cent record throughout the league phase and suffering just one defeat on the way to the final (excluding the play-off) which came in the quarter-final second leg against Legia Warsaw.
That decision has paid off so far and Chelsea are within touching distance of landing their first piece of silverware for the Men's side under the new ownership, which Maresca has played a heavy part of.
It’s been a turbulent three seasons to reach this point. The beginning of a new project, to the progress to where they are now. They’re back among Europe’s elite with a Champions League place secured, and silverware - something the club has regularly celebrated since 2000 - is within reach again.
But they’re not there yet. 90 minutes, perhaps more, remain before their season ends. They delivered under pressure against Nottingham Forest - one of several ‘finals’ in recent months - and Wednesday will be no different. The only difference this time is that a trophy is on the line.
Maresca has answered his critics throughout the campaign. Now, one final task remains: securing European glory.
Winning the Conference League would be the icing on Chelsea’s season after their weekend result. They’re expected to beat Real Betis, but nothing is guaranteed. If Maresca delivers Champions League football and a trophy in year one, the questions should stop - for now.
Wednesday could mark the end of Chelsea’s foundation years as they look to begin competing for the major honours again. With a squad that’s being, and will continue to be, reshaped, expectations will only grow. But for now, they need to be focused for one more game. Then, they can reflect, celebrate, and build on a season of real progress.