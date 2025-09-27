Chelsea haven't won in the Premier League since the end of August and with a tricky run of games ahead, Enzo Maresca's side will do themselves a favour with a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

After four games in a row away from home in all competitions, Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge when they host the Seagulls on Saturday afternoon.

They are looking to claim their first league win in three games, with the last victory coming against Fulham on August 30.

Since winning the Club World Cup, it has been far from smooth sailing for Maresca's Blues. Injury problems are mounting, which sees the likes of Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap among those sidelined, and Chelsea haven't been convincing on the pitch.

Maresca requires solutions after confirming he will be without Cole Palmer for several weeks. | IMAGO / News Images

Chelsea's recent performance against Brentford, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Lincoln City raised question marks, particularly with the defence. Their problems at the back have deepened following the unavailability of Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana, adding to Colwill''s absence.

They ended their travels on the road with a victory over Lincoln, who took a deserved lead before Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte saved Chelsea from an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit.

Getting back to winning ways, particularly against a side like Brighton who Chelsea have raided in recent seasons for players and staff, including in the summer with Joao Pedro and Buonanotte, is crucial for the confidence and heading into a big week of two fixtures.

READ MORE: Why Facundo Buonanotte is unavailable for Chelsea selection vs Brighton

Chelsea face Benfica next Tuesday in the Champions League and need a win to get off the mark following defeat to Bayern Munich. Four days later, they play their third home game in a row when they host Premier League champions Liverpool, and that will be the toughest test of the season so far.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Maresca insists the next week isn't season-defining given they are only in October, but victory over Brighton would set them up into a week where maximum points would be huge.

"I think it is a bit early to think that next week will define the season, we are not still, not even in October," Maresca told reporters.

"For me it is quite early, for sure we need to continue to grow, continue to improve. I said it many times, it is the main thing for me as a manager."

The Chelsea head coach has asked for the Stamford Bridge faithful to play their part over the next three games, writing in his programme notes: “This is the first of three consecutive home games, so your support is going to be very important for us as we try to build some momentum in the league and the Champions League.

"We have a strong record at Stamford Bridge but we will need you to help us to take the three points against a tough opponent."

Having made his request to the fans, Maresca now needs his players to answer with a performance and result against Brighton that begins to put the Manchester United setback firmly in the past.