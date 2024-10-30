Enzo Maresca's selection decision backfires as Chelsea knocked out of Carabao Cup
What could've been for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. They will no longer have the chance to put their 2023/24 final defeat right this season after they were knocked out on Wednesday night to Newcastle United.
Defensive calamities saw Alexander Isak take advantage to score from close range, and Chelsea defender Axel Disasi turned into his own net on a disappointing night on Tyneside for the Blues.
It was a night of frustration for Chelsea, who only beat Newcastle four days ago 2-1 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, as they failed to convert any of their clear-cut chances presented to them.
Sloppy passes, a lack of quality in the final moment in both boxes, and a team who are Chelsea's second string, it was a night to forget. They will not be in the quarter-final draw, which may be a sigh of relief when the result settles and they reflect given their hectic December schedule.
Maresca made the decision to ring the changes and change the entire team against Eddie Howe's side, who were adamant they wanted to progress into the last-eight.
Filip Jorgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku were all among those to come into the fold, with Mudryk the only attacking player to come away with positives.
Felix and Nkunku failed to put away their chances to give Chelsea a chance of progressing in the Carabao Cup. Noni Madueke was brought on in the second-half by Maresca in the hope of injecting some belief and starting a potential comeback from two goals down. That wasn't achieved despite his best efforts.
Chelsea's star player Cole Palmer travelled with the squad, however he played no part in Wednesday's tie. It appeared as though Maresca accepted their fate as the full-time whistle drew closer and closer.
Maresca confirmed pre-match that Palmer would be an option if required. He said: "If he's here, it's because he can get minutes. We will see on the game, and the moment (if he comes on). We will see." So what exactly would the correct 'moment' have been for Palmer to be introduced?
Post-match, Maresca explained his decision, admitting: "Joao and Christo were doing very good. The reason why (Palmer came to Newcastle) was because in case we needed Cole but they were doing well so we didn't need to change."
Chelsea's biggest focus, and rightly so, this season should be ensuring Champions League qualification via the Premier League and winning the Conference League, which they are heavy favourites for. But Wednesday's defeat to Newcastle is a timely reminder that changing the team entirely doesn't always work.
Mistakes can happen, but if you aren't ruthless at the other end of the pitch, you'll be punished and your defensive errors can't be saved. They will be, and were on Wednesday night, exposed.
Next up is a trip to Old Trafford to face a Manchester United side who have just parted ways with Erik ten Hag. Chelsea's record away from home against the Red Devils is not one to be remembered, so Maresca will be hoping his decision to rest his big players in midweek will have a happy ending. If not, what was it all for?