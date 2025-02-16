Enzo Maresca set three-game target to avoid Chelsea's Champions League bid collapsing
Enzo Maresca is in charge of overseeing Chelsea's return to winning form after back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion.
In just six days, Chelsea saw their chances of winning a domestic trophy come to an end after a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round, which was followed by a 3-0 defeat in the Premier League to the Seagulls and, consequently, saw Maresca's side drop out of the top four.
Chelsea have now won only three matches in their last 11 in all competitions since thrashing Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League on December 19. It has been a challenging beginning to the year for the Blues and they need to, somehow, find some form heading into the business end of the season.
Manchester City's 4-0 win over Newcastle and Bournemouth's 3-1 victory in the south coast derby against Southampton has seen Chelsea finally drop out of the top four. Luckily for Maresca, they are just one point adrift of Man City, so all hope is not lost yet with 13 games left to play in the league between now and the end of May.
"It is not the right performance that we can offer, especially at this moment in the season," reflected Maresca after the 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Friday night. "We need to stick together."
"I feel pressure always. Tonight, the performance was the worst since I arrived, so it is not the right moment but we are still in fourth and in the race to finish in Europe."
Although Maresca has continually reiterated that the objective set from the Chelsea hierarchy was not to necessarily finish in the top four in his first year in charge, the 45-year-old and his squad are eyeing a return to the Champions League, a competition Maresca knows the Blues need to return to.
As quoted by the Premier League, defender Malo Gusto said: "We need to do better in the next game because it will be important for us to stay in the top four - that is the target.”
Chelsea have a huge month ahead awaiting them and Maresca will be targeting a big points haul from their next three matches. He has no choice either otherwise they could start to fall away from the Champions League chasing pack.
Chelsea's next three Premier League matches
February 22: Aston Villa (a)
February 25: Southampton (h)
March 9: Leicester City (h)
A minimum of seven points has to be the target for Chelsea. Wins against Southampton and Leicester City, who are both currently in the relegation zone, are non-negotiable, while an away trip to Aston Villa will prove a tough task, but they must ensure they avoid defeat at Villa Park.
Mentality is going to be key for Chelsea to come through this period unscathed. Maresca will require leaders, big performances and players to step up to produce game-winning moments.
"We need all of them, in this moment, to be more positive," stated Maresca, "because this is a moment where we need to stick together and try to finish in the best way."
London derbies against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur follow after the home clash against Leicester City. Heading into both three games unbeaten in the league could prove crucial. But for now the focus is on Aston Villa. Chelsea cannot afford to produce another Brighton-like performance otherwise they can tally another loss against their name.