Mudryk responds to Maresca's message as Chelsea improvement becomes clear
Mykhailo Mudryk is continuing to take his chances when Enzo Maresca hands the Chelsea star the opportunity to play.
The 23-year-old, who signed for an initial £62 million, has struggled to meet the price tag and Maresca is the next Chelsea head coach to be tasked with getting the best out of the Ukraine international.
Maresca has insisted it's never been a confidence issue with the attacker, who has started to make an impact in recent games. Mudryk scored and provided two assists during Chelsea's 4-2 win over Panathinaikos in the Conference League last week.
To his disappointment, Mudryk was left out of the squad against Liverpool as Maresca opted to start Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho, with Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku on the bench.
But Mudryk is continuing to push and his improvement has been noted by Maresca following his struggles and 'slow learning process'.
"We’re working with him and all the wingers,” Maresca said of Mudryk. “They need to arrive inside the box in the position where Misha scored. He’s struggled to arrive there, now he’s started to. That’s where we’re going to score goals.
"We want the best for Misha, since day one we’ve tried to help him. Probably he’s one of the guys that the learning process is more slow compared to the rest.
"But he’s improving. I’m sure that slowly, slowly we’re going to arrive where he will score more goals and be more important for us."
Mudryk earned a spot on the bench and 23 minutes on the pitch against Newcastle United on Sunday in the Premier League, which saw Chelsea clinch a 2-1 win to keep them on the trail of the top four chasing pack.
Unfortunately for Mudryk and Maresca, Chelsea were on the losing side four days later against the Magpies, this time in the Carabao Cup as the Blues were knocked out in the fourth round. They were unable to respond to Alexander Isak and Axel Disasi's own goal.
But in the case of Mudryk, he stepped up and was one of, if not the best Chelsea player on the pitch. He provided a threat to Newcastle's defence and created several chances for his team-mates who failed to convert to give the Blues a chance of progressing.
Mudryk will be hoping his performances continue to improve and get noticed by Maresca, who to his credit has been very patient with the pacey winger.
With each positive display, goal and assist, Mudryk's confidence will continue to go in an upward trajectory. But patience and consistency is key. Mudryk is aware of that given his recent admission of: "Talent ain’t enough. If you want to succeed you have to work hard and be patient."