Opinion: Enzo Maresca must take risks with duo to solve Chelsea's biggest defensive problem

Enzo Maresca could use another method to solve Chelsea's Reece James and Wesley Fofana workload issues, while still maintaining some team continuity.

We are almost four months into the season, and it is clear Maresca has already had a clear idea of his best backline.

When facing tougher opponents, the Chelsea head coach has played a relatively consistent backline of Marc Cucurella, Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, and James.

Depending on whether Chelsea need more physicality in midfield, James could also be used in midfield, while Malo Gusto fills in at right back.

The problem is obvious. Two members of Chelsea's best backline this season, James and Fofana, are not capable of playing twice a week without risking injuries.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Maresca has reiterated several times how he is carefully managing the pair's minutes.

As long as these two have to miss games for workload management, it will be difficult for Chelsea to have defensive consistency.

However, playing fewer games is not the only way to reduce their workload.

Another possible solution is having them play more games but limiting their minutes on the pitch.

Chelsea have conceded 15 goals in the Premier League this season, the fifth-lowest in the competition.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Per Transfermarkt, out of these 15 goals, seven came in the first 45 minutes, four in the regular time in the second half, and another four during stoppage times.

If Chelsea can reduce the number of goals conceded in the first half by having these two on the pitch in most games, they will be at lower risks of falling behind and having to play catch-up in the second half.

Obviously, the downside is that Maresca will have to allocate a couple of substitution slots just to take them off after 45 or 60 minutes.

That said, it is arguably a small price to pay for being able to start every game with your strongest defensive line.