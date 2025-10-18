Enzo Maresca's influential decision at half-time proved vital in ensuring Chelsea claimed victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

A much improved second-half performance saw Chelsea seal a 3-0 win at the City Ground, courtesy of goals from Josh Acheampong, Pedro Neto and Reece James.

It also marked the end of Ange Postecoglou's tenure at Nottingham Forest, who relieved the Australian of his duties shortly after the full-time whistle.

Forest could have easily earned a point against Chelsea, but were left to rue many missed chances as they failed to capitalise on the visitors' sloppiness in possession, whilst also being denied by both the woodwork.

It was obvious for all to see that Chelsea needed something to change in the second half after a poor first 45. Fortunately for Maresca, he had several options on the bench to turn to, to help turn the tide of the game.

Maresca watching from the stands as he serves his one-game touchline ban. | IMAGO / Sportsphoto

He decided to take off Alejandro Garnacho, Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos, and Moises Caicedo, Marc Guiu and Jamie Gittens were introduced by Maresca, who was in the stands, in the hope of getting an uptick in performance.

The Chelsea head coach was instantly rewarded as four minutes into the second half, they took the lead through Acheampong, who headed home from Neto's cross to score his first senior goal for the club.

Three minutes later, Neto scored from a free-kick - teed up by James - to double the lead, with James scoring with six minutes to go to secure all three points.

Although Chelsea were far from convincing, the quality in the final third was improved in the second 45 and it was enough to see Postecoglou suffer another defeat and, consequently, be relieved from his job.

Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.



The Club will make no further comment at this time. — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) October 18, 2025

Maresca took accountability post-match for his team selections, albeit the 45-year-old has been dealt a challenging hand following the constant injuries throughout the squad.

It saw Chelsea without Enzo Fernandez and Wesley Fofana on Saturday, while Caicedo was initially named on the bench against Forest.

"I always try to do my best," Maresca told reporters post-match. "Sometimes I'm wrong, sometimes I'm right. But in this moment, it's more about protecting players.

A day of celebration for Chelsea; a day of continued disappointment for Nottingham Forest. | IMAGO / Action Plus

"We already knew that Romeo was not going to play 90 minutes. Romeo's plan was 45 minutes. Moi cannot play 90 minutes, so the decision was to start with Moi or start with Romeo. And Romeo needs confidence, he needs a boost, he needs to start the game. So that was the plan.

"Then Garna (Garnacho) did a fantastic game against Liverpool. So it was good to give him again the chance.

"Jamie came on, he was okay. And I think Marc Guiu was good. But also we planned the game expecting them back four, not back five."

Maresca has come under criticism for some of his decisions during games, particularly when Chelsea have been reduced to 10 men. Although he was not faced with that issue until Malo Gusto's late dismissal when the match was wrapped up, the Italian proved he could see what was required.

A positive sign for Chelsea to pick up more momentum despite not being at their best. A favourable week approaches for the Blues, with victories expected in both of their fixtures next week - against Ajax and Sunderland.